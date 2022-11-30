When Angela Strehli sings the blues, she demonstrates a casual grace and easy energy that sounds and is spontaneous, as if she were passing on emotions that just occurred to her.

There are more than five decades’ worth of experience behind her skillful delivery. She knows exactly how long to hold a phrase and when to land that last verbal punch.

On Dec. 10, you’ll have a chance to see and hear her practice her craft in person at the HopMonk Tavern in Sebastopol, fresh off a concert tour in Texas.

It has been a busy season for Strehli. New West Records released “Ace of Blues,” her first solo album in 17 years, on Nov. 11.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/s-fcNRitz7g">Click here to view this embed</a>.

One line from the new album tells it all: “Any place you want to go, I’ve already been.”

Just trust in Strehli and listen. Your musical journey’s success is assured.

Strehli still feels at home touring in Texas even though she moved to California 33 years ago and married Bob Brown, owner of the Rancho Nicasio restaurant and live music venue in Marin County, 27 years ago.

She grew up in Lubbock and hit her musical stride in Austin. In 1975, Strehli became the stage manager and sound technician at the Antone’s nightclub there. By 1986, Strehli had recorded “Stranger Blues,” which help launch Antone’s own record label.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/ZRpk9nDNPkE">Click here to view this embed</a>.

During her tenure at Antone’s, she worked with some of the stars of the blues. She was mentored by Muddy Waters, whom she had met in Chicago and met again when he played Antone’s.

“He encouraged us kids who were really trying to learn and study the blues. It wasn’t a hip thing to do at that time. He knew we were sincere, and he respected that,” Strehli said.

“Some blues artists doubted our intentions and abilities, but Muddy never did,” she added. “All of us were trying not to just carry on the basics, but to contribute something to the genre by writing new songs.”

For the new album, Strehli wrote a tribute song to the late Texas blues guitarist Stevie Ray Vaugahn, titled “SRV.”

In the song “Ace of Spades” by O.V. Wright, she adds a line revealing the origin of her nickname, “Ace,” coined by touring musician Little Milton, who found the name Angela Strehli a chore to pronounce. “Ace is easier to say,” she sings on that cut.

The 12 tracks on the album cover a list of classics from famed blues and rock pioneers, including “I Love the Life” by Muddy Waters, “Howlin’ for My Darlin’” by Howlin’ Wolf, and “You Can Never Tell” by Chuck Berry.

“On the new album I pay tribute by singing songs by my favorite artists that are not being done,” Strehli said. “Once you’re bitten by the blues, that’s a lifetime thing, but I also do some gospel and jazz on this album.”

Strehli continues to stay in touch with the Blues Broads foursome, including Tracy Nelson of Mother Earth, Annie Sampson and Dorothy Morrison, all based in Marin County. Their next show will be Dec. 16 at Rancho Nicasio.

“That’s a fun group we started in Northern California,” she said. “It’s always our aim to get together a few times a year. That’ll be a fun occasion for us.”

You can reach Staff Writer Dan Taylor at dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5243. On Twitter @danarts.