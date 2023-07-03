6-10 p.m. — Live music with Tika & The Moonshines, The Hots and Tainted Love

Children under age 3 are free for the festival day, but it’s not recommended to bring them to the concert.

$7 for children, available until 9 a.m. July 15

$20 for adults July 15 only; $15 for discount presale, available until 10 p.m. July 13

$40 for concert July 14 only, available until 9 p.m. July 14

Admission: $45 for both days, available until 9 p.m. July 14

The word “iconic” is overused, but the Sonoma County Hot Air Balloon Classic, a popular attraction since 1990, deserves the designation.

“It’s a signature event for Sonoma County,” said Ted Ritchie, the event’s president and spokesman. “In advertising for tourism here, you see grapevines and hot air balloons.”

Canceled by the COVID pandemic in 2020 and 2021, the beloved gathering of balloonists and fans left its traditional site at Keiser Park in Windsor and moved to the Sonoma County Fairgrounds last year, only to be interrupted mid-weekend by high winds.

This year, the event returns to the fairgrounds July 14-15.

“We are making some big changes this year, beyond moving back to July. The morning hot air balloon event will only be on Saturday this year, but we are adding an evening event on Friday. It will be hot air balloons combined with live music from a few local bands,” Ritchie said.

The balloons will be present for the Friday, July 14, concert and will lift off if possible, with the main balloon flight coming early the next morning.

“We’ll do what we can Friday night,” Ritchie said. “If it’s windy, we’ll just light the burners in the balloons. If the wind permits, the balloons will take off.”

Even when on the ground, the balloons are impressive, he said.

“A lot of people haven’t seen them up close,” he explained. “It’s like seeing a jumbo jet. They can talk to the crews and take photos to post on social media. We also do tethered balloon rides.”

Three bands will perform at the Friday night concert: Tainted Love, The Hots and Tika & The Moonshines.

Gates open at 4 a.m. Saturday, July 15, with a dawn patrol flight at 5 a.m. of the brightly lit balloons and the main launch at 6:30 a.m.

Experienced fans of the balloon festival know it’s cold at that time of day, even in the summer. Bring jackets and blankets.

Ritchie said he’s proud to bring back the Sonoma County Hot Air Balloon Classic and continue the tradition.

“We have a whole new crowd,” he said. “We have people who came to this event when they were kids and now they’re bringing their own kids.”

You can reach Staff Writer Dan Taylor at dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5243. On Twitter @danarts.