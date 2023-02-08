Admission: $15 in advance, $20 day of show for the indoor portion of the event. Tickets can be purchased at wl.seetickets.us/HopMonkSebastopol

When: 5:30 to 11:40 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18. Free outside show on two stages 5:30-8 p.m., featuring Audio Angel, Simoné Mosely and Crumb Dread. Ticketed indoor show 9-11:40 p.m. with Kayatta, Erica Ambrin and D.square. Community speakers will be presented throughout the event.

Once again, Santa Rosa rapper Damion Square, who performs as D.square, and bandleader and concert promoter Josh Windmiller are teaming up to present lineup of local and regional rappers.

This time, it’s “Black 2 the Future,” a Black History Month event at HopMonk Tavern in Sebastopol that will double as a fundraiser for the Black Student Union at Santa Rosa Junior College.

The junior college’s first Black Student Union was formed in the early 1970s by students demanding an African American studies program. The group became inactive over time, but in 2013, student leaders including Square started a new club.

“I did a lot of my growing at SRJC,” said Square, 32, who was born in Alabama, traveled with his military family and eventually came to California. “That was my introduction to Sonoma County. I was part of the awakening of Black students in the county.”

The concert will include both a free outdoor early show and a ticketed indoor concert later, as well as community speakers throughout the event.

“The speakers are people we’re honoring in the community for the work they’ve been doing for Black people for years, some of them for decades,” Square said.

They are: the Rev. Lee Turner of Community Baptist Church; Natalie Rogers, the first Black woman mayor of Santa Rosa; Jackie Elward, the first Black woman vice mayor in Rohnert Park; Nancy Rogers, the community organizer behind the local Juneteenth Celebration; and Letitia Hanke, former president of the North Bay Black Chamber of Commerce and founder of The Lime Foundation.

Rappers performing at the indoor show include Square, Kayatta and Erica Ambrin, with Audio Angel, Simoné Mosely and Crumb Dread onstage at the early outdoor show.

Together, Square and Windmiller initiated the Manifest Your Destiny Hip Hop Showcase series last year.

“We’re looking to bring back another full season later this year,” Windmiller said.

Their collaboration began after last summer’s Railroad Square Music Festival in Santa Rosa, when Windmiller booked a slate of hip-hop artists, including Damion Square.

“We feel like we’re shifting paradigms,” Square said, “and embarking on something that could become great.”

