Blues master Buddy Guy coming to Green Music Center in August
Grammy Award-winning blues icon Buddy Guy will brings his “Damn Right Farewell” tour Aug. 4 to the Weill Hall and its lawn at Sonoma State University’s Green Music Center.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday. Ticket prices range from $30 to $105. Go to gmc.sonoma.edu or call 707-664-4246 for more information.
Celebrating his seventh No. 1 album, “The Blues Don’t Lie,” Guy will perform hits from throughout his 50-year career during his “Damn Right Farewell” tour, which opens Saturday in Mumbai.
At 86, Guy continues to record and tour around the world with performances at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, “Austin City Limits Live” at the Moody Theater and more.
He received the 2015 Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, eight Grammy Awards, 38 Blues Music Awards, Kennedy Center honors, Billboard Music Awards’ Century Award for distinguished artistic development and the Presidential National Medal of Arts — and he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
You can reach Staff Writer Dan Taylor at dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5243. On Twitter @danarts.
Dan Taylor
Arts & Entertainment, The Press Democrat
Do you take fun seriously? I know I do. Tell me what you want to know about arts and entertainment in the North Bay to make the best use of your leisure time and money. As a longtime local arts journalist, I have learned where to look and who to ask.
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: