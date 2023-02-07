Grammy Award-winning blues icon Buddy Guy will brings his “Damn Right Farewell” tour Aug. 4 to the Weill Hall and its lawn at Sonoma State University’s Green Music Center.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday. Ticket prices range from $30 to $105. Go to gmc.sonoma.edu or call 707-664-4246 for more information.

Celebrating his seventh No. 1 album, “The Blues Don’t Lie,” Guy will perform hits from throughout his 50-year career during his “Damn Right Farewell” tour, which opens Saturday in Mumbai.

At 86, Guy continues to record and tour around the world with performances at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, “Austin City Limits Live” at the Moody Theater and more.

He received the 2015 Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, eight Grammy Awards, 38 Blues Music Awards, Kennedy Center honors, Billboard Music Awards’ Century Award for distinguished artistic development and the Presidential National Medal of Arts — and he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

