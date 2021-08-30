BottleRock Napa Valley 2021: How to get last-minute tickets and other things you need to know

Stay home if you’re experiencing any potential COVID-19 symptoms or have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. Be responsible and don’t get others sick. BottleRock has a ticket exchange program available on the event website for those who have to cancel at the last minute.

Dress in layers. Daylong festivals have drastic temperature changes. The days are hot and the nights are cold. Make sure to bring a jacket no matter how nice the weather is beforehand.

Pack a reusable water bottle. Staying hydrated is key for those who plan to stay until the end, and with an average price of $3 to $5 for a 16-ounce bottle of water at festivals, staying hydrated gets pricey. Collapsible water bottles are available for less than $10 for those who don’t want to lug around canteens.

Bring a mask! While masks are encouraged throughout the festival, they are required in all indoor spaces including The Spa, The Platinum Lounge and The Club.

Arrive early. This year’s fest requires proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of attendance. The entrance line might be longer than normal because of the extra security check. This applies to anyone attending and includes children. Don’t be the person stuck in line while your favorite artist is playing.

In an atmosphere of some uncertainty, prompted by lingering COVID-19 concerns, the much-delayed BottleRock Napa Valley music, food, wine and craft beer festival returns Friday through Sunday to downtown Napa.

Usually slated for Memorial Day weekend and last held in 2019, BottleRock was pushed back three times during the coronavirus pandemic — first to October 2020, then to May 2021 and finally to Sept. 3-5 this year. The event has been sold out since late May.

Headliners include Chris Stapleton on Friday, Guns N’ Roses on Saturday and Foo Fighters on Sunday. One previously announced headliner, Stevie Nicks, pulled out in early August and canceled all five of her tour dates for this year, citing concerns about COVID-19 and her age, 73. Stapleton became her replacement for Friday’s concert.

The lineup also features Miley Cyrus and Megan Thee Stallion, among nearly 80 acts performing live on five stages. For the full lineup: bottlerocknapavalley.com/2021-artists

Last-minute tickets

For fans looking for last-minute tickets to this year’s festival, BottleRock Napa Valley has teamed up with Lyte, the festival’s official ticket exchange partner, which allows fans to buy verified tickets.

On Monday, ticket prices ranged from $159 to $599 for one day and from $415 to $7,599 for three days. Visit lyte.com/bottlerocknapavalley

COVID-19 requirements

BottleRock, which typically draws 40,000 people a day for three days to the Napa Valley Expo fairgrounds in Napa, has imposed specific, mandatory precautions as the pandemic persists.

All attendees will need to prove they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or have received a recent negative coronavirus test result to attend this year's festival.

Documentation of vaccination, such as a photo of your vaccination card or test results carried on your phone, will be checked daily. Ticket-holders need to have been fully vaccinated by Aug. 20.

COVID-19 tests must have been taken within 72 hours of each day you are attending. Ticket holders who are tested Sept. 2 or later will have negative results honored on all three festival days.

The rules apply to children, too. Those under age 12, who are not yet eligible for coronavirus vaccinations, must provide proof of a negative test result.

Masks are currently recommended for the outdoor shows, but not required. Masks will be required in all indoor festival spaces including The Spa, The Platinum Lounge and The Club.

Parking can be a problem at the festival, and parking passes tend to sell out in advance. The organizers’ website recommends using Uber, buses or bicycles, if possible.

Superspreader?

Some members of the public have voiced concern that BottleRock could be a coronavirus superspreader event, but the statistics from a recent, much larger festival suggest other possibilities.

Following the Lollapalooza rock festival in Chicago, held July 29-Aug. 1, Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said there was no evidence the event was a so-called superspreader, in which many people are infected at once.

Arwady said an estimated 385,000 people attended throughout the four-day festival, but as of mid-August, only 203 attendees had tested positive for COVID-19, or about 0.05% of those who attended.

On the other hand, the return of Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio has been postponed until April 2022.

You can reach Staff Writer Dan Taylor at dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5243. On Twitter @danarts.