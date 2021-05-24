BottleRock Napa Valley 2021 daily lineup announced, single-day ticket sales to come

Three-day passes for the BottleRock Napa Valley are sold out, but fans still have a chance to buy single-day tickets, starting at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 27, at BottleRockNapaValley.com.

Presented by JaM Cellars, the three-day music, wine, craft brew and culinary festival will run Sept. 3-5 at the Napa Valley Expo in downtown Napa.

Single-day general admission tickets start at $169 and single-day VIP tickets at $359. A limited number of single-day VIP viewing suite tickets are available to Marriott Bonvoy™ + American Express® Card Members at $599.

The festival features headliners Guns N’ Roses, Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters, Miley Cyrus, Megan Thee Stallion, G-Eazy, Run The Jewels, and more than 75 other acts.

The 2021 BottleRock Napa Valley daily lineup, to date, includes:

Friday, Sept. 3: Stevie Nicks, G-Eazy, Brandi Carlile, Maren Morris, James Murphy (DJ Set), FINNEAS, Polo G, Chromeo, Mavis Staples, Kota the Friend, Gracie Abrams, Lawrence, Hamilton Leithauser, Joywave, Big Freedia, MUNA, Spafford, DeVotchKa, BabyJake, Suki Waterhouse, DJ Z-Trip (Silent Disco), In the Valley Below, Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears, Oliver Riot, Crimson Apple, HOKO, Peter Harper, Lily Meola and Grass Child.

Saturday, Sept. 4: Guns N’ Roses, Miley Cyrus, Run The Jewels, Portugal. The Man, Young the Giant, Milky Chance, Dominic Fike, Olivia O’Brien, Digable Planets, Matt Nathanson, Hobo Johnson & The LoveMakers, White Reaper, Mondo Cozmo, Ripe, Meg Myers, Reignwolf, North Mississippi Allstars, JJ Wilde, Smith & Thell, The Last Bandoleros, Six60, Pacific Radio, Molly Moore, S8NT ELEKTRIC, OTTTO, Silverado Pickups, Napa Valley Youth Symphony.

Sunday, Sept. 5: Foo Fighters, Megan Thee Stallion, Cage The Elephant, Black Pumas, Future Islands, Jimmy Eat World, Jack Harlow, Jessie Reyez, Jon Batiste, Walk Off The Earth, MAX, MOD SUN, Turkuaz w/Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew: Remain in Light, Village People, Watchhouse, Absofacto, Atlas Genius, Donna Missal, 99 Neighbors, Full Moonalice, almost monday, The Alive, Chris Pierce, Buffalo Gospel, Sam Johnson, Obsidian Son.

Usually slated for Memorial Day weekend and last held in 2019, BottleRock was pushed back three times amid the coronavirus pandemic — first to October 2020, then to May 2021 and finally to Sept. 3-5.

With the new 2021 dates and updated lineup, festival organizers have informed all previous ticket holders that their current tickets are valid for the September dates, along with their ticket return options.

BottleRock also will present its Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage, showcasing cooking demonstrations with renowned chefs, celebrities, performers and rock stars. Details will be announced later.

The festival will follow all local and state COVID-19 health and safety guidelines required at the time of the event.

For updates visit bottlerocknapavalley.com and sign up to receive email notifications. You also can follow the festival on Facebook (facebook.com/BottleRockNapaValley, Twitter (@BottleRockNapa, #BottleRock) and Instagram (@BottleRockNapa, #BottleRock).

Founded in 2013, BottleRock has drawn crowds to the Napa Valley Expo fairgrounds of up to 120,000 in years past, including fans from across the nation and world.

