BottleRock Napa Valley announces ‘AfterDark’ 2022 show lineup

Even if you don’t get tickets to this year’s BottleRock Napa Valley festival, you don’t have to miss all the music.

The festival also offers a series of “BottleRock AfterDark” shows in Napa, San Francisco, Oakland, Sacramento and San Jose. Designed to keep the music playing even after the festival ends each night at 10 p.m., these performances feature BottleRock acts and others.

Tickets for these shows go sale at 10 a.m. Thursday at bottlerocknapavalley.com, with prices ranging from $20 to $65.

These performances, produced by BottleRock Presents, start May 19 and run through the festival weekend and beyond.

BottleRock Napa Valley, presented by JaM Cellars, featuring more than 75 musical acts and including headliners Metallica, Pink, Twenty One Pilots and Luke Combs, will run May 27-29 in downtown Napa at the Napa Valley Expo fairgrounds.

Festival tickets went on sale in January, and only single-day Friday and Saturday general admission tickets remain available at bottlerocknapavalley.com.

The lineup of 2022 BottleRock AfterDark shows includes:

Thursday, May 19

Tai Verdes with special guest renforshort at August Hall, San Francisco

Thursday, May 26

• Iration with special guest Ron Artis II at JaM Cellars Ballroom, Napa

• Chvrches at The Fillmore, San Francisco

Friday, May 27

• The Wedding Band (Featuring Metallica's Kirk Hammett & Robert Trujillo) at JaM Cellars Ballroom, Napa

• The Suffers at Starline Social Club, Oakland

Saturday, May 28

• Chvrches at JaM Cellars Ballroom, Napa

• Amos Lee at The Fillmore, San Francisco

• Kikagaku Moyo at August Hall, San Francisco

• Spoon with special guest GEESE at Ace of Spades, Sacramento

Sunday, May 29

• Silversun Pickups with special guest Atlas Genius at JaM Cellars Ballroom, Napa

• Marc E. Bassy at August Hall, San Francisco

• Spoon with special guest GEESE at The Fillmore, San Francisco

Monday, May 30

• Ana Tijoux at The Chapel, San Francisco

Tuesday, May 31

• Ana Tijoux at The Ritz, San Jose

Tuesday, June 28

• Bleachers with special guest The Lemon Twigs at San Jose Civic, San Jose

BottleRock Napa Valley will follow all local and state COVID-19 health and safety guidelines required at the time of the festival and BottleRock AfterDark shows .

For updates visit www.bottlerocknapavalley.com and sign up to receive email notifications, or follow festival news on Facebook or Twitter (@BottleRockNapa, #BottleRock) Instagram (@BottleRockNapa, #BottleRock) and TikTok (@bottlerocknapa, #BottleRock).

