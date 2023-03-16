Country music superstar Carrie Underwood will headline this summer’s Festival Napa Valley, the organizers announced Wednesday.

The Grammy-winning artist, who rose to fame after winning the 2005 season of “American Idol,“ is one of several internationally renowned performers, chefs, winemakers and others who will appear during the 17th annual festival’s lineup of events, July 8-23.

Underwood will perform July 16 at Oakville winery Nickel & Nickel as part of the festival’s Arts for All Gala, an annual fundraising event.

Innovative string trio Time for Three performs July 9, Spanish guitarist Pablo Sáinz Villegas and pianist Alexander Malofeev perform July 14 for the Festival Napa Valley Opening Night event, classical vocalist Matteo Bocelli performs July 15 and operatic vocalist Lucas Meachem performs July 22.

The full list of artists slated to appear at the more than 60 events associated with the festival is at festivalnapavalley.org.

Venues include Charles Krug Winery in St. Helena and the CIA at Copia in Napa.

“This year’s Festival features an incredible diversity of artists and programs from around the world,” said Robin Baggett, chairman of the nonprofit festival’s board of directors, in a news release. “We are thrilled to offer affordable programming and food and wine events that showcase the very best of Napa Valley.”

Several of the events, including daytime concerts, are free to attend, and tickets for other offerings start at $35. A limited number of Patron Passes, starting at $1,500, are also available and provide access to special events including daily lunch and dinner events hosted by local winemakers at Napa Valley estates and wineries and the Arts for All Gala. Tickets for the festival’s July 15 Taste of Napa culinary showcase at the Meritage Resort and Spa are $150 for general admission and $295 for reserve salon access.

“Our 2023 summer season features one-of-a-kind performances and events surrounded by the incomparable beauty and enchantment of Napa Valley,” said Festival President and CEO Richard Walker in the release.

In addition to Underwood’s performance, the festival’s Arts for All Gala will feature a dinner prepared by Michelin-star chef Charlie Palmer paired with offerings from the Far Niente and Nickel & Nickel family of wines. Proceeds from the gala support Festival Napa Valley’s public school arts education programs, music academies, and scholarships for students and talented emerging musicians.

Other 2023 Festival Napa Valley highlights include a screening of Gordon Getty’s acclaimed feature length opera film “Goodbye, Mr. Chips” at Cameo Cinema in St. Helena, July 12; the Northern California premiere of Lera Auerbach’s Symphony No. 6, “Vessels of Light,” featuring cellist Kristina Reiko Cooper, at Charles Krug, July 18; a dance performance featuring Ukrainian and Russian ballet soloists displaced by the war at Charles Krug, July 21; and the season finale concert featuring all-star ensemble Festival Orchestra Napa at Charles Krug, July 22.

Event tickets and passes are available now. For more information, go to festivalnapavalley.org/attend.