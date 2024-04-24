Comedian Chelsea Handler ate, drank and laughed her way through lunch at Bravas Bar de Tapas in Healdsburg on her recent visit to Sonoma County.

Handler dined at the popular Spanish restaurant April 14 before performing at Santa Rosa’s Luther Burbank Center for the Arts as part of her worldwide “Little Big B*itch” tour.

Handler posted photos from her time at Bravas on Instagram and Facebook.

Handler was there with her sister, her opening acts and her manager or agent, according to Avery Stark-Sanders, a representative for restaurant owner Stark Reality Restaurants.

“Thanks for another fun weekend of shows and thank you to my special guests! Grateful for all the joy, travel, and laughter,” she wrote April 16 on Facebook.

Handler and her group were a pleasure to have at the restaurant, according to Stark-Sanders.

“She ordered like a champ and she tipped really well. And she drank a lot. And she seemed really cool,” said Stark-Sanders. “Based on her receipt, I would hang out with her.”

The staff at Bravas did not initially recognize Handler. It was only after their server asked about what the group was up to later and they mentioned the show that they realized who she was.

Everyone at the restaurant was “very chill,” and didn’t bug Handler’s party or ask for an autograph, according to Stark-Sanders.

“They were just excited that she was there,” she said.

Handler is apparently a fan of Stark-owned restaurants, according to Stark-Sanders.

“They had a reservation. They were going to start at Bravas and then go to Willi’s Seafood after, but they got too full,” she said. “I asked how they had heard about us, and they had been to both restaurants before.”

The restaurant group includes Augie’s, Bird & The Bottle, Grossman’s, Monti’s, Stark’s Steak & Seafood, and Willi’s Wine Bar in Santa Rosa. In Healdsburg, in addition to Bravas, the restaurant group also owns Willi’s Seafood & Raw Bar.

Stark-Sanders and Terri Stark, co-owner of the Stark Restaurant empire, actually went to see Handler at her Santa Rosa show. It wasn’t until later that they learned Handler had just visited one of their restaurants.

Handler is bringing her tour back to Santa Rosa on Aug. 2.