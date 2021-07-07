Conan O’Brien hosts 110th annual Monte Rio Variety Show

For the second year in a row, as the state and county gradually reopen in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Monte Rio’s venerable annual variety show is being presented online, this time starring TV late-night talk show host Conan O’Brien.

The hourlong virtual show is free to watch now here.

Wearing a red bandanna, O’Brien quips that he’s dressed both to comply with lingering COVID-19 restrictions and also possibly later rob a train. He also notes that past Monte Rio Variety Shows were hosted by Bing Crosby, Ray Bolger and Art Linkletter.

“Just to show you how this country has fallen,” he adds, “this year, it’s me …”

O’Brien recently finished the 11-year run of his show “Conan” on TBS, and previously hosted “The Tonight Show with Conan O'Brien” from 2009 to 2010 and “Late Night with Conan O'Brien” from 1993 to 2009, both on NBC. Before that he was a writer for “Saturday Night Live” and “The Simpsons.”

Local organizers encourage people to both watch the taped show, hosted by O’Brien, and to donate to their auction, which begins July 23 and ends with a livestream event for major action items from 7 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 29.

The July 29 livestream auction, which can be found at mrvs2021.ggo.bid, will have three large items for sale and will feature interviews from beneficiaries and donors, as well as entertainment.

To date, more than $30,000 in contributions have kicked off the local fundraising event from the Bohemian Grove, the Dawn Redwood Trust and several other longtime community supporters.

You can contribute by going to mrvs2021.ggo.bid and hitting “the donate now” button.

The virtual show and auction beneficiaries are St Catherine's Catholic Church, the Monte Rio Fire Services Foundation, and the Monte Rio School Foundation..

The variety show, which raises funds for Monte Rio community groups, continues virtually the traditional live show at the Monte Rio Amphitheatre, featuring well-known entertainers and musicians and members of the Bohemian Club.

The variety show began 1911 with a group of men from the Bohemian Grove, at their forest retreat along the Russian River, teamed up with the local Catholic parish to build a church in Monte Rio.

Since then, Bohemian performers such as Jimmy Buffet, Clint Black, Zac Brown, Roy Rogers, Billy Valentine and Kix Brooks have performed at the annual variety shows. Stars from the past included Crosby, Bolger, Linkletter, Merv Griffin and Phil Harris.

