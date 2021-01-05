Discovery Channel ’Cal Fire’ series features Glass fire battle

“Cal Fire,” a new series chronicling Cal Fire’s battle with wildfires statewide this past year, including the Glass fire, premiered Sunday on the Discovery Channel.

Camera crews received special equipment and training to film firefighters on the front lines of some of California’s most destructive wildfires in 2020, according to the Discovery Channel.

The first 40-minute episode focuses on sacrifices firefighters make during the season, but a separate 9-minute episode about the Glass fire features firefighters working to protect Outpost Winery near Angwin.

“I was born and raised near Sonoma Valley, so I have a little bit of an attachment,” Cal Fire Battalion Chief Mark Brunton said in the episode. “I have family members who were evacuated. Unfortunately I have some family members who lost their home, so to deliver that news was very difficult on a personal level.”

The Glass fire burned 67,484 acres and destroyed 1,555 structures in Sonoma and Napa counties in September and October. It was declared 100% contained on Oct. 20, 2020. The cause is under investigation.

Watch the series online here.