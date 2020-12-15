Drama series ’Casa Grande’ filming in Sonoma County

A new series about race, class and immigration in Northern California began filming in Sonoma County this November.

The political drama, “Casa Grande,” is directed by Gabriela Tagliavini and will have five hourlong episodes, according to Variety. It was picked up by Warner Bros. from ESX Entertainment.

Based on real events, the series follows several families living in farmland in Northern California.

“There’s a war about race in our country taking place right now, and we decided to take the bull by the horns,” Tagliavini told Variety. “We show in provocative scenes how hate and violence are originated by fear.”

The ensemble cast includes John Pyper-Ferguson, Christina Moore and actors from Mexico, Colombia, Puerto Rico and Venezuela.

A release date has not yet been announced.