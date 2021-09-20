Emmylou Harris offers surprise Sonoma concert

Haystack Farm in Sonoma celebrated its first harvest with a “Haystack Harvest Hoedown” on Saturday, featuring the unannounced attraction of Emmylou Harris performing a private concert.

The concert culminated an early evening that began with a showcase from Taylor Mac, a Stockton native turned international performer with a great band, ambidextrous voice, long gold lamé gloves, dress, shawl, a plant-based headdress and beautifully rhythmic hand gestures.

Nearly 150 guests from the theater world, Farm to Pantry leaders, farm staff and friends sat at picnic tables and on hay bales to enjoy the hour-long pre-dinner concert, followed by a dinner in the garden from Paula LeDuc, and then a concert by Harris in Haystack’s new barn.

Known for the realistic storytelling, Harris performed mostly songs she has written, starting out with “sad songs.” About an hour into her set, she changed her mood in response to the enthusiastic audience, working her way into “happier” songs. Song choices included “Orphan Girl,” “I Dug Up a Diamond” and “In My Dreams,” not to mention a cover of Paul Simon’s “The Boxer.” The guests seemed appreciative of everything she said or sang, including admitting when she forgot the words, exclaiming with a laugh, “What’s happening to me?”

She was accompanied by “my boys” on a variety of guitars and bass, and eventually by Taylor Mack and her friend “Laurie” who ran up to the stage and played fiddle for the last few songs, the finale and encore, creating a true country hoedown.

Harris has won 14 Grammys and entry into the Country Music Hall of Fame. She and her friends will play Monday, Oct. 4, at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Santa Rosa, followed by concerts in Utah, Arizona, Virginia, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Nashville in the next two months.