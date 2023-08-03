Wearing a black shirt with white polka dots, Chicago blues guitarist Buddy Guy ambled onto the stage at Santa Rosa’s Luther Burbank Center last year and did what he’s been doing for more than 60 years. He knocked ’em dead.

From the first electrifying note to the last, Guy jolted the cheering crowd with his powerful playing and soulful singing.

Late in the show, Guy came down from the stage and delivered a blistering solo as he stomped in his black Pumas up and down the aisles, all the way to the back of the theater.

Carlos Santana has praised Guy’s “tenacity of tone” and said in a recent documentary that he “stands like he’s got a flamethrower, like he’s gonna torch the town.”

Guy turned 87 on July 30, saying just before his birthday that he planned to celebrate with cognac and cake.

He brings his Damn Right Farewell Tour to Sonoma State’s Green Music Center Friday. Eric Gales opens the show.

Guy is midway through a yearlong international farewell tour that’s taken him through Europe, Canada and all over the United States.

“I can play, but getting from Point A to Point B, the trips that take all day on the bus or the airport … anybody would say, that’s enough,” he told Billboard last February.

Guy doesn’t plan to lay down his guitar entirely. He said he’ll continue to play at his Chicago blues club, Buddy Guy’s Legends, and will travel occasionally to festivals, such as Jazz Fest in New Orleans.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/NU5xA6ty0a4">Click here to view this embed</a>.

In a career that dates to the late 1950s, Guy has won eight Grammy Awards including a Lifetime Achievement Award and Best Traditional Blues Album for last year’s “The Blues Don’t Lie.” That collection features guest vocalists Mavis Staples, Elvis Costello and James Taylor, among others.

He’s received a Kennedy Center Honor, a Presidential National Medal of Arts and was inducted by B.B. King and Eric Clapton into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/IhyXxLWdO1k">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Lightning strike

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, a 24-year-old blues standout who opened for many of Guy’s shows this year, said Guy’s guitar can sound like a “lightning strike. It gives me the chills.”

Growing up in the blues hub of Clarksdale, Mississippi, Ingram feels a kinship with the man he respectfully calls “Mr. Guy.

“He’s from the South. I think a lot of people forget that,” Ingram said. “He went from Louisiana to Chicago — he took that leap of faith — that was the greatest decision ever.”

Guy’s career began after he moved from rural Louisiana to Chicago in 1957 to listen to Muddy Waters and other blues giants in the city’s smoky clubs. He just wanted to see them, but soon he was playing alongside them.

Looking back on his career in the 2021 documentary “The Blues Chase the Blues Away,” Guy recalled that he didn’t think he could be as talented as Waters or King.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/v-hekjSp2TE">Click here to view this embed</a>.

But after seeing a bluesman named Guitar Slim, who Guy said was “wild and crazy,” Guy realized he could put on a show.

“I said, ‘I wanna play like B.B. King, but I want to act like Guitar Slim.’ I can’t play as good as they do, but I’m gonna go up there and kick the stands and jump off the stage,” he says in the 2021 film. “And I got attention doing that.”

Early stage fright

Given Guy’s command of the stage, it’s perhaps surprising he was once too shy to face a small audience.

As a teenager, he left his home of Lettsworth, Louisiana, and got a job at a gas station in Baton Rouge.

Inspired by John Lee Hooker’s song “Boogie Chillen,” Guy took up the guitar. He was playing at the gas station when “this big mountain of a man” heard him playing and said, “Ain’t bad,” Guy writes in his 2012 autobiography, “When I Left Home.”

The man, Big Poppa, invited him to play that night at his club, and though Guy could play and sing, when it came to facing the audience, he “just couldn’t.”

He got fired, Guy said, for the first and only time in his life.

“Funny thing about the blues: You play ’em because you got ’em,” he writes. “But when you play ’em, you lose ’em. … The blues chase the blues away.”

Soon he learned to face the audience, to own the stage and to excite crowds with his growls and stealthy moves. And he bent strings like no other guitarist had, eliciting plaintive howls from his instrument.

Bill Bowker, a longtime deejay at Santa Rosa radio station KRSH, said Guy is a “formidable force in the world of blues music.”