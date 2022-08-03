'Feeling more feminine,' Demi Lovato adds she/her back into pronoun options

Demi Lovato further embraced the fluidity of their gender identity with an update to their preferred pronouns.

The "Substance" singer, who came out as nonbinary in May 2021 and changed their pronouns to they/them, said in an interview with "Spout Podcast" that they recently started using she/her as well.

"I've been feeling more feminine, so I've adopted she/her again," Lovato told host Tamara Dhia.

Lovato explained that in 2021 she felt "balanced in my masculine and feminine energy."

"When I was faced with the choice of walking into a bathroom, and it said women and men, I didn't feel there was a bathroom for me because I didn't feel necessarily like a woman, I didn't feel like a man," she said. "I just felt like a human. That's what they/them is about for me."

For Lovato, pronouns are all about "feeling human at your core."

The "Camp Rock" alum's latest pronoun update is just another chapter of the "fluidity I feel in my gender expression," as she said on the debut of her "4D" podcast. In March 2021, two months before coming out as nonbinary, Lovato shared that she identified as pansexual.

As of Tuesday, Lovato's Instagram page touts both the they/them and she/her sets of pronouns.

During the podcast interview, Lovato also spoke about sobriety, musical inspirations and the larger themes behind her album "Holy Fvck," which drops on Aug. 19.

Lovato isn't the only musician who's been making updates to their preferred pronouns recently. In July, rapper Lil Uzi Vert updated their Instagram pronouns to they/them.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

©2022 Los Angeles Times. Visit latimes.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.