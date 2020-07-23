Subscribe

Floating Cinema coming to San Francisco

GRACE YARROW
July 23, 2020, 3:00PM
A socially distant Floating Cinema is coming to San Francisco in September.

The Australian entertainment company Beyond Cinema is hosting the moviegoing experience for a week, from Sept. 2 through Sept. 6.

The cinema will have 12-24 mini boats with up to eight people per boat. Attendees will be required to purchase tickets for the entire boat so that they will be seated with friends and family only and the cinema can enforce social distancing between boats.

Free popcorn will be provided and other snacks and drinks will be available for purchase before the movie begins, according to Beyond Cinema’s announcement.

A mix of old and new movies will be presented — titles will be announced once tickets become available. The location of the “theater” has not been announced.

The water event recently debuted in Paris and is a part of the trend towards drive-in theaters and other socially distant entertainment.

To be notified when tickets go on sale or information is updated, sign up here.

