Fourth of July goes on, with and without fireworks

Editor’s note: As of Tuesday, June 28, some venues and cities were still finalizing their July Fourth celebration plans.

This year’s July Fourth celebrations in Sonoma Country will be marked by significantly less snap, crackle and pop.

Concern over hot weather and fire danger, as well as continuing coronavirus cases and uncertainly about funding and staging events all have effected celebration plans.

Santa Rosa, Petaluma, Cloverdale, Guerneville and Bodega Bay are not planning fireworks shows this year.

There still will be fireworks in Sebastopol, Healdsburg, Sonoma, Windsor and at the Green Music Center at Sonoma State University in Rohnert Park.

Santa Rosa’s annual “Red, White & Boom” celebration and fireworks show has been postponed until 2023.

“While we are disappointed to not be able to host the event this year, we do look forward to hosting it in 2023,” said Jared Goble, president of the event’s sponsor, the Active 20-30 Santa Rosa, #50.

“This spring, our board of directors voted to postpone the event due to budgetary constraints,” Goble said.

The annual Fourth of July fireworks show that traditionally takes place at the Sonoma-Marin fairgrounds in Petaluma will not be happening this year, according to Petaluma’s Parks and Recreation Department.

While the cancellation was previously attributed solely to drought and climate concerns, city staff now say the cancellation was due in part to issues involving the event’s fireworks operator, the Petaluma Argus-Courier reported. The announcement of an event without fireworks was still pending as of Tuesday, June 28.

Even without fireworks, some Sonoma County towns plan to go ahead and hold events anyway. Cloverdale, for example, plans a fireworks-free celebration with live music and food.

July Fourth weekend celebrations planned for Sonoma County include:

Saturday, July 2

Forestville: Classic rock and soul band Joyride performs at the Fourth of July barbecue hosted by the Forestville Chamber of Commerce. Event is from noon to 4 p.m., with music at 1 p.m., under the oaks on Front Street in downtown Forestville. Free. More information at forestvillechamber.org/events/4th-of-july-bbq-2.

Sunday, July 3

Penngrove: “The Biggest Little Parade in Northern California” starts at 11 a.m. on Main Street in downtown Penngrove. A barbecue, kids’ games, vendors and live music by Train Wreck Junction follow from noon to 4 p.m. at Penngrove Park, 11800 Main St. Free. Information: 707-794-1516, penngrovesocialfiremen.org.

Sebastopol: Live music starts at 6:15 p.m. with a flag ceremony at 9:20 p.m., followed by fireworks at 9:40 p.m. at the football field at Analy High School, 6950 Analy Ave., Sebastopol. Admission: $5 to $15, free for kids 5 and younger. Information: sebastopolkiwanisclub.org.

Windsor: The fireworks show begins at 9:30 p.m. at Keiser Park, 700 Windsor River Road. Walk-in only; parking available at Windsor High School and surrounding area. Free. This event offers fireworks only. No live bands will play and no food or beverages will be sold. Information: townofwindsor.com/1019/July-3rd-Fireworks.

Monday, July 4

Cloverdale: Celebration begins with a parade at 9 a.m. in downtown Cloverdale. Live music, carnival games, food and more follow from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Citrus Fair Drive. Free. More information at 707-894-4470 and facebook.com/CloverdaleLionsClub/. The event’s regular fireworks company was unavailable and no substitute could be found, so there won’t be fireworks this year.

Healdsburg: Live music, lawn games, Duck Dash races and more from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the downtown Healdsburg Plaza. Kids’ Parade begins at 11 a.m. Fireworks display at approximately 9 p.m., with viewing at Fitch Mountain Elementary School, 520 Monte Vista Ave. Free. More information at 707-431-3301 and ci.healdsburg.ca.us/910/Fourth-of-July-Festivities.

Kenwood: Events include a pancake breakfast from 7 to 11 a.m. at Kenwood Community Church, 9637 Channing Row; an Empire Runners Club foot race at 7:30 a.m.; and a parade at 10:30 a.m. at the downtown Kenwood Plaza Park, with food and live music following. Free admission, though fees to enter foot race are $40 and up. More information at kenwoodparade.org.

Monte Rio: Monte Rio Beach will celebrate Independence Day with a barbecue hosted by firefighters, but the annual fireworks, boat parade and Big Rocky Games have been canceled. More information at monteriofire.org/event.

Sonoma: Parade begins at 10 a.m., winding its way around the town’s historic Sonoma Plaza with more than 60 entries. After the parade, enjoy a festival with food, drink and game booths hosted by Sonoma’s nonprofit organizations. At dusk above General Vallejo’s field, look for the fireworks show that will last approximately 45 minutes. All proceeds raised from the festival benefit Sonoma’s nonprofits.

Rohnert Park: Inaugural RP Jubilee runs from noon to 4 p.m. at the Rohnert Park Community Center. Live music by Wonderbread 5, plus a cornhole tournament, carnival games and kid zone. No fireworks. More information at bit.ly/3yoIjSg.

Sonoma State University: 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular with the Santa Rosa Symphony and the Transcendence Theatre Company at the Weill Hall and lawn, Green Music Center. Show starts at 7:30 p.m.; Kids Zone opens at 4:30 p.m. Tickets: $30 - $60, with lawn tickets half price for kids age 12 and younger. Indoor and outdoor seating options are available. Indoor attendees will have time to relocate outside before the fireworks start at 9:40 p.m. Information: 707-664-4246 and gmc.sonoma.edu.

