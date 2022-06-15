Free weekly concerts highlight Santa Rosa’s Summer on the Square lineup of events

Between June and August, downtown Santa Rosa’s Old Courthouse Square is home to many free events, including live music, outdoor movies and family activities.

Summer on the Square, held at 5:30 p.m. on select Thursdays, is the Santa Rosa Metro Chamber’s latest endeavor to attract families to downtown. It expands the chamber’s Open & Out campaigns of 2020 and 2021 and includes a weekly music series curated by The Lost Church, a nonprofit downtown music venue that features popular local bands spanning the musical spectrum.

On Thursday, La Agencia will perform its authentic brand of Norteño music at Old Courthouse Square. The band recently played the Railroad Square Music Festival, and has been entertaining Sonoma County audiences since forming in 2015.

Next week, the music series will feature Santa Rosa rock guitarist John Courage at the square. The summer’s lineup will feature hip-hop artist Tru Lyric on June 30, Afro-Brazilian reggae band SambaDá on July 21, horn-centric funk outfit Black Sheep Brass Band on July 28, jazz band Stella & the Starlights on Aug. 11 and rock ‘n’ roll group Gill Brothers Band on Aug. 18.

The music series offers local beer and wine for sale, with only credit and debit cards accepted. Blankets and low-back chairs are welcomed on the square’s lawn and dancing is encouraged.

In addition to the music series, Summer on the Square hosts family-friendly movie nights on different Thursdays, including a screening of “Encanto” on July 7, “Luca” on July 14, a double-feature of “The Goonies” and “Ghostbusters” on Aug. 4 and “Back to the Future” on Sept. 1. Movie nights on the square begin at 6 p.m. and are free.

Prepackaged movie snacks and local beer and wine will be for sale, with only credit and debit cards accepted. Moviegoers are encouraged to order takeout from downtown restaurants to enjoy during the movies.

Summer on the Square also presents 3 Family Friday events this season, with Sonoma County Pomo Dancers performing June 24, Ballet Folklorico on July 15 and a Sonoma County Pride Family Affair on July 29.

Old Courthouse Square’s summer lineup also includes the weekly Wednesday Night Market, which runs through August, and the Local Roots Market on June 18, July 30, Aug. 20 and Sept. 24. For more information, visit downtownsantarosa.org.