Full list of winners at the 2022 Grammy Awards

The winners for the 64th Grammy Awards are in and, with a diverse group of nominees, the Recording Academy honored artists ranging from 95-year-old Tony Bennett to 19-year-old Olivia Rodrigo (both of whom won multiple awards) in Las Vegas.

Jon Batiste took home a slew of awards including album of the year, and the ceremony's "Big Four" categories, which were increased from eight to 10 nominees, included Silk Sonic for record and song of the year and Olivia Rodrigo for new artist. Other multiple award winners include Foo Fighters, Cece Winans, Kanye West and Jazmine Sullivan.

The ceremony took place at the MGM Garden Arena and the prime-time awards were broadcast live on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. The majority of the awards were handed out during the Premiere Ceremony, which started at 12:30. That portion of the program was hosted by Levar Burton, and the prime-time awards were handled by Trevor Noah.

Album of the Year

“We Are” — Jon Batiste | WINNER

“Sour” — Olivia Rodrigo

“Love for Sale” — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

“Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)” — Justin Bieber

“Planet Her (Deluxe)” — Doja Cat

“Happier Than Ever” — Billie Eilish

“Back of My Mind” — H.E.R.

“Montero” — Lil Nas X

“Evermore” — Taylor Swift

“Donda” — Kanye West

Record of the Year

“Leave the Door Open” — Silk Sonic | WINNER

“I Still Have Faith in You” — ABBA

“Freedom” — Jon Batiste

“I Get a Kick Out of You” — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

“Peaches” — Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

“Right on Time” — Brandi Carlile

“Kiss Me More” — Doja Cat featuring SZA

“Happier Than Ever” — Billie Eilish

“Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” — Lil Nas X

“Driver’s License” — Olivia Rodrigo

Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Kiss Me More” — Doja Cat featuring Sza | WINNER

“I Get a Kick Out of You” — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

“Lonely” — Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco

“Butter” — BTS

“Higher Power” — Coldplay

Pop Vocal Album

“Sour” — Olivia Rodrigo | WINNER

“Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)” — Justin Bieber

“Planet Her (Deluxe)” — Doja Cat

“Happier Than Ever” — Billie Eilish

“Positions” — Ariana Grande

R&B Album

“Heaux Tales” — Jazmine Sullivan | WINNER

“We Are” — Jon Batiste

“Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies” — Snoh Aalegra

“Gold-Diggers Sound” — Leon Bridges

“Back of My Mind” — H.E.R.

Rap Performance

“Family Ties” — Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar | WINNER

“Up” — Cardi B

“My. Life” — J. Cole featuring 21 Savage & Morray

“Way 2 Sexy” — Drake featuring Future & Young Thug

“Thot S***” — Megan Thee Stallion

New Artist

Olivia Rodrigo | WINNER

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

Finneas

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid Laroi

Arlo Parks

Saweetie

Country Album

“Starting Over” — Chris Stapleton | WINNER

“Skeletons” — Brothers Osborne

“Remember Her Name” — Mickey Guyton

“The Marfa Tapes” — Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall & Jack Ingram

“The Ballad of Dood & Juanita” — Sturgill Simpson

Song of the Year

“Leave the Door Open” — Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic) | WINNER

“Bad Habits” — Fred Gibson, Johnny McDaid & Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Ed Sheeran)

“A Beautiful Noise” — Ruby Amanfu, Brandi Carlile, Brandy Clark, Alicia Keys, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Linda Perry & Hailey Whitters, songwriters (Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile)

“Drivers License” — Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)

“Fight for You” — Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

“Happier Than Ever” — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

“Kiss Me More” — Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Carter Lang, Gerard A. Powell II, Solána Rowe & David Sprecher, songwriters (Doja Cat Featuring SZA)

“Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” — Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Omer Fedi, Montero Hill & Roy Lenzo, songwriters (Lil Nas X)

“Peaches” — Louis Bell, Justin Bieber, Giveon Dezmann Evans, Bernard Harvey, Felisha “Fury” King, Matthew Sean Leon, Luis Manuel Martinez Jr., Aaron Simmonds, Ashton Simmonds, Andrew Wotman & Keavan Yazdani, songwriters (Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon)

“Right on Time” — Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff | WINNER