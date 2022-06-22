Gary Clark Jr. and Portugal. The Man to headline Sonoma Harvest Music Festival 2022

BottleRock Presents, producers of BottleRock Napa Valley, this week announced the lineup for the Sonoma Harvest Music Festival on Oct. 8-9 at the B.R. Cohn Winery in Glen Ellen.

Gary Clark Jr. will headline the festival on Saturday, Oct. 8, and Portugal. The Man will headline on Sunday, Oct. 9.

“We are happy to be bringing music back to the Sonoma Valley after a two-year hiatus,” Dave Graham, a partner in BottleRock Presents, said in a statement announcing the lineup.

The inaugural Sonoma Harvest Music Festival in 2018 drew 6,000 fans in two days, prompting an expansion to two weekends in 2019 that featured Ben Harper and Death Cab for Cutie. The event was not held in 2020 or 2021 due to coronavirus pandemic concerns.

In addition to Gary Clark Jr. on Oct. 8, the festival will also feature Thievery Corporation, Anderson East, MAGIC GIANT and Lily Meola. Joining Portugal. The Man on Sunday, Oct. 9, will be Phantogram, K.Flay, The Wrecks and Yoke Lore.

Two-day festival passes for the Sonoma Harvest Music Festival begin at $279 for general admission and $549 for VIP and are will be available at 10 a.m. Thursday, at sonomaharvestmusicfestival.com.

Single-day festival passes start at $149 for general admission and $299 for VIP and will be available at 10 a.m. Friday. The Sonoma Harvest Music Festival benefits the Sonoma County Regional Parks Foundation.

For updates and details, visit sonomaharvestmusicfestival.com.

