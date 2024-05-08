Tickets: Single tickets are $32-$105. Student rush tickets available 90 minutes before the concert are $10. Discovery Rehearsal single tickets are $18 adults and $10 for children.

When: 7:30 pm. Saturday, May 11; 3 p.m. Sunday, May 12; and 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 13. Discovery Rehearsal at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 11

What: “Gershwin & Ellington.” The Santa Rosa Symphony under Music Director Francesco Lecce-Chong perform Gershwin’s Catfish Row: Symphony Suite from “ Porgy and Bess,” Gershwin’s “ Rhapsody in Blue” for Piano and Orchestra featuring guest pianist Conrad Tao, a world premiere of Tao’s “ Flung Out” for Piano and Orchestra and Edward “Duke” Ellington’s “ Black, Brown and Beige” – Suite for Orchestra.

Pianist and composer Conrad Tao has never regarded classical music as a separate genre of music.

The centuries-old musical form had opened up its gates to a global melting pot of harmonies and rhythms well before Tao’s birth in 1994.

“What my exposure to contemporary music and my genre-agnostic upbringing gave me was a sense that music does not have to get its value from the genre itself,” Tao said in a phone interview from his home on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. “Classical music doesn’t have to sound like one thing.”

This weekend, Tao will perform the original, jazz band version of George Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue” — a timeless, irresistible work that fuses jazz with classical music — during the final subscription set of the Santa Rosa Symphony season.

The program in the Green Music Center’s Weill Hall, which celebrates the centennial of the first performance of “Rhapsody in Blue” with Gershwin at the piano, will be conducted by Santa Rosa Symphony Music Director Francesco Lecce-Chong.

Rounding out the program will be Gershwin’s “Catfish Row: Symphonic Suite” from “Porgy and Bess” and Edward “Duke” Ellington’s “Black, Brown and Beige” – Suite for Orchestra.

There will also be a world premiere of a 20-minute work for piano and orchestra by Tao himself.

A few years ago, when Lecce-Chong asked Tao to perform “Rhapsody in Blue,” he suggested that Tao also write his own piece for piano and orchestra that would utilize the same accompaniment as the original jazz band version of “Rhapsody in Blue” — an unorthodox blend of brass, woodwinds (including three saxophones), percussion, timpani, bass, eight violins and one banjo.

Tao’s new work, “Flung Out” for Piano and Orchestra, is a 20-minute homage to the legendary Gershwin composition that inaugurated a new era in American musical history.

“The audience will get to really appreciate how unique ‘Rhapsody in Blue’ was in 1924,” Lecce-Chong said. “We’ll go back to that raw, wild, untamed version. And then have Conrad explore that same ensemble and those sounds.”

To mark its centennial, Tao started performing “Rhapsody in Blue” back in January with orchestras, as well as in a duo program with New York-based tap dancer Caleb Teicher (a must-see for dance aficionados), which appeared on NPR Music’s Tiny Desk Concerts.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/61q6JoGLTc0">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Later this year, he will be playing it as a solo piano work.

“It’s a piece that has never had just one form,” Tao said. “The manuscript was written initially on a two-piano staff … in a way, when I play it solo piano, sometimes I feel it is the most authentic version.”

The jazz band arrangement orchestrated by Ferde Grofe was inspired by the big band sounds of the 1920s, also known as the Jazz Age. It offers an unusual sonic quality, with timbres that you don’t get from orchestral arrangement featuring a full string section.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/0uJpeUPHLyI">Click here to view this embed</a>.

“You do get the lushness of the violins playing in harmony, but it’s very brass and reed forward,” Tao said. “You have an insistent oboe presence, which doesn’t play a lot but when it does, it needles you a little bit, and you’ve got the iconic clarinet.”

Like Lecce-Chong, Tao finds the jazz band version slightly less polished, with a lively energy that sounds a bit raw and rough around the edges.

“There’s a spritely quality you can access with this leaner ensemble,” he said. “It sounds a little like a one-man band oompahing down the square.”

From the rising glissando of the clarinet – chosen by film director Woody Allen for the opening of his 1979 film, “Manhattan” — to the earworm melody made world famous by United Airlines, the work is regarded not only as Gershwin’s masterpiece but as, arguably, the best American work ever written.

To mark its official centennial, which happened Feb. 12, the Library of Congress created a video tribute from 20 performers across the country, speaking from venues as far-flung as a football stadium.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/vTtr7bbBfJk">Click here to view this embed</a>.

“The project shows how ‘Rhapsody’ and the rest of the Gershwins’ music is for everyone,” said Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden. “You can enjoy their music in a grand symphony hall, in the classroom, in a parade, the practice field or while tapping your feet in the sand.”

According to Gershwin, the seeds for the work began to germinate in his mind while he was on a train trip to Boston. During the voyage, he was able to grasp its complete shape, from the solo clarinet opening to the triumphant piano chords at the end.