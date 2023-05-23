Green Music Center announces 2023-24 concert season

Wynton Marsalis is among 30 performers set for the Rohnert Park center. Tickets go on sale June 6.|
DAN TAYLOR
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 23, 2023, 10:42AM

The Green Music Center at Sonoma State University announced its 2023-24 concert season Tuesday. The upcoming season will feature 30 performances from September 2023 through May 2024.

It includes the return of jazz trumpeter Wynton Marsalis and soprano Renée Fleming, as well as nationally touring artists making their Green Music Center debuts. The season also includes a free family day April 6 with the Grammy-nominated duo 123 Andrés.

Tickets for season subscriptions go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 6, with single tickets available in July. For information, visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

The lineup:

Sept. 29 — Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis. The 15-member ensemble’s repertoire ranges from rare historic compositions to newly commissioned works, including music by Duke Ellington, Count Basie and Thelonious Monk. 7:30 p.m. Weill Hall. $55-$140.

Oct. 12 — Migguel Anggelo’s LatinXoxo combines theater, queer comedy, physical movement and sumptuous song selections. LatinXoxo spans decades of pop hits, Migguel’s original compositions and the music of the Spanish boleros that defined his youth. 7:30 p.m. Weill Hall Loft. $30-$50.

Oct. 13 — The Kyshona Vocal Trio roots, rock, rhythm and blues and folk with powerful lyrics. 7:30 p.m. Weill Hall Loft. $30-$50.

Oct. 20 — The Minería Symphony Orchestra of Mexico, founded in the 1970s and led by Carlos Miguel Prieto, features eclectic programming and collaborations with renowned soloists and composers. 7:30 p.m. Weill Hall. $35-$95.

Oct. 21 — Jessica Vosk, “California Dreamin’,” features the Broadway singer (“Wicked,” “Fiddler on the Roof”) in a salute to the California songwriters of the 1960s and ’70s such as Neil Young, David Crosby, John Phillips and The Mamas & the Papas. 7:30 p.m. Weill Hall. $35-$95.

Oct. 22 — Canadian-born violinist Lara St. John’s “She/Her/Hers” project features 17 original solo violin compositions written by 12 composers including Laurie Anderson, Valerie Coleman, Gabriela Lena Frank, Jessica Meyer, Jessie Montgomery and Milica Paranosic. 3 p.m. Weill Hall. $25-$75

Oct. 27 — Grammy Award-winning, innovative Chicano music ensemble Quetzal. 7:30 p.m. Weill Hall. $25-$75.

Nov. 11 — Sonoma Guitar Series with guitarist Meng Su, teacher at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music and artist-in-residence for the Baltimore Classical Guitar Society. 7:30 p.m. Schroeder Hall. $20-$30.

Nov. 16 — Disney Pixar’s “’Coco’ In Concert on Tour” features the complete film projected on a screen above the stage with Oscar- and Grammy-winning composer Michael Giacchino’s musical score performed by a 20-member ensemble of Latino musicians. 7:30 p.m. Weill Hall. $35-$95.

Nov. 18 — “American Railroad” is the newest creation by the Silkroad Ensemble and its artistic director, Rhiannon Giddens. The project covers the music of African Americans, Chinese, Indigenous people, Irish people and other immigrant communities who worked to create the U.S. Transcontinental Railroad and connecting railways in North America. 7:30 p.m. Weill Hall. $55-$140.

Dec. 8 — The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center performs Bach’s six Brandenburg Concertos. 7:30 p.m. Weill Hall. $45-$105.

Dec. 9 — “Christmas Time is Here” presents Grammy Award-winning jazz vocalist Dianne Reeves performing holiday favorites. 7:30 p.m. Weill Hall. $25-$85.

Dec. 16 — The San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus “Holiday Spectacular 2023” features favorite holiday classics and new surprises. 5 p.m. Weill Hall. $25-$110.

Jan. 11 — Soprano Renée Fleming, winner of four Grammy Awards and the U.S. National Medal of Arts. 7:30 p.m. Weill Hall. $65-$175.

Feb. 1 — “The Rebirth Apsara,” created and choreographed by Charya Burt of Windsor, with a commissioned score by Chinary Ung and co-produced by New Performance Traditions/Paul Dresher Ensemble. The full-length dance/theatre work investigates how Cambodian arts have embodied the essence of Cambodian culture. 7:30 p.m. Weill Hall. $25-$75.

Feb. 4 — Polish-American soprano Magdalena Kuźma of the Metropolitan Opera in New York, where her roles include Giannetta in Donizetti’s “L’elisir d’amore.” 3 p.m. Schroeder Hall. $30-$40.

Feb. 8 — Delfeayo Marsalis & The Uptown Jazz Orchestra aim to promote a greater appreciation for jazz and its New Orleans traditions. 7:30 p.m. Weill Hall. $25-$85.

Feb. 20 — Guest speaker Julián Castro, former Democratic candidate for President, served as the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development under President Barack Obama from 2014 to 2017 and mayor of San Antonio from 2009 to 2014. Today he’s on the board of directors of the LBJ Foundation and is a political analyst for NBC News and MSNBC. 7:30 p.m. Weill Hall. $25 general admission.

Feb. 22 “This Land is Our Land,” featuring Martha Redbone and the American Patchwork Quartet, features folk, blues and gospel celebrating Redbone’s Cherokee/Choctaw and African-American heritage. 7:30 p.m. Weill Hall. $25-$85.

Feb. 29 — The 11-member a cappella vocal ensemble Voctave presents “The Corner of Broadway & Main Street,” featuring favorite songs from the Disney screen and the Broadway stage. 7:30 p.m. Weill Hall. $35-$95.

March 1 — In “The Sound of (Black) Music,” songs such as “Do-Re-Mi,” “Edelweiss” and “Climb Ev’ry Mountain'' are recast through a Black roots music kaleidoscope of jazz, gospel, blues, soul, funk and Afro-beat. 7:30 p.m. Weill Hall. $25-$75.

March 8 Wild Up, a modern music collective of Los Angeles-based musicians, salutes composer Julius Eastman and his seminal work, “Femenine.” 7:30 p.m. Weill Hall. $25-$75.

March 9 “Trailblazing Women of Country” is a tribute to Patsy Cline, Loretta Lynn and Dolly Parton, who revolutionized country music and blazed a trail for future generations of female artists. Performed by Miko Marks and Kristina Train and supported by a five-member, all-female band. 7:30 p.m. Weill Hall. $25-$85.

March 16 Sonoma Guitar Series with guitarist David Russell, named a Fellow of The Royal Academy of Music in London in 1997. 7:30 p.m. Schroeder Hall. $20-$30.

April 4 — The San Francisco-based Kronos Quartet performs as part of its “Five Decades Tour,” playing new commissions, signature works and pieces from Kronos’ “Fifty for the Future” project. 7:30 p.m. Weill Hall. $25-$75.

April 6 “Free Family Day” with 123 Andrés. The Latin Grammy-winning, Grammy-nominated duo performs for kids and families. 2 p.m. Weill Hall. Event includes food trucks, workshops by local artists and activities led by Sonoma State education students for children of all ages. No ticket required.

April 11 Vocal ensemble and chamber choir Tonality presents its latest program, “You Are Not Alone,” dealing with the labels placed on those with mental illness. 7:30 p.m. Weill Hall. $25-$85.

April 19 — The Bandaloop vertical dance company performs “Downstream,” bringing together the company’s artistic director and choreographer Melecio Estrella and composer Kevin Farrell in their shared hometown of Rohnert Park, along with an ensemble of dancers and musicians. 7:30 p.m. Weill Hall Facades. $40 general admission.

April 25 Singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer Royal Wood performs. 7:30 p.m. Weill Hall Loft. $30-$50.

May 3 — The New Century Chamber Orchestra, led by Daniel Hope, music director and concertmaster, with pianist Awadagin Pratt perform 20th Century string masterworks anchored by Leonard Bernstein's “Serenade (After Plato's Symposium).” 7:30 p.m. Weill Hall. $35-$95.

You can reach Staff Writer Dan Taylor at dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5243. On Twitter @danarts.

Dan Taylor

Arts & Entertainment, The Press Democrat

Do you take fun seriously? I know I do. Tell me what you want to know about arts and entertainment in the North Bay to make the best use of your leisure time and money. As a longtime local arts journalist, I have learned where to look and who to ask.

