Green Music Center unveils 10th anniversary season

The Green Music Center at Sonoma State University in Rohnert Park has announced a wide-ranging lineup of 30 performances for its 10th anniversary season, 2022-’23, showcasing international stars and emerging artists presenting music, dance, film, theater and even circus acts.

“Our 10th anniversary season is a celebration that will last all year,” said Green Music Center Executive Director Jacob Yarrow. “You’ll see some of our most popular artists from past seasons and exciting new performers making their Green Music Center debuts.”

Big names returning to the center’s Weill Hall include Jazz at Lincoln Center with Wynton Marsalis, who will kick off the season at the annual Party for the Green benefit on Sept. 16. Other highlights are the Vienna Boys Choir on Nov. 27 and cellist Yo-Yo Ma in recital with pianist Kathryn Stott on April 2, 2023.

“Yo-Yo Ma is one of the great humans, period, and a remarkable cellist,” Yarrow said at a press conference Monday. Yarrow predicted that getting tickets to that concert will be challenging due to high demand.

There also will be plenty of rising young artists from the world stage, including DakhaBrakha, a quartet of folk musicians from Ukraine performing on Sept. 25; jazz keyboardist Matthew Whitaker, who often leads his band from a Hammond B3 organ, performing on Oct. 29; the female a cappella quintet Nobuntu from Zimbabwe on Nov. 18; and Mexican-born vocalist Magos Herrera collaborating with the Brooklyn Rider string quartet in a Latin American program on May 11, 2023.

“We’re very excited about the variety presented,” Yarrow said. A case in point: the contemporary Australian circus troupe Circa will perform on Oct. 9.

“It’s both inhuman, with the impossible feats, but also super-human,” he said of their artistry. “It’s closer to Cirque de Soleil and also contemporary dance.”

Local artists such as Bay Area bluegrass icon Laurie Lewis and the Men of Note will perform on Nov. 12, and a jazz band made up of SSU faculty and students will perform with trumpeter Wynton Marsalis during the Party for the Green benefit on Sept. 16.

The next day, as part of the 10th anniversary celebration weekend, Marsalis and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra will give a Jazz for Young People concert at 1 p.m., then perform a concert that evening in Weill Hall with the rear wall open for lawn seating.

Most of the performances will be held in Weill Hall. Two will take place in the smaller configuration known as the Weill Hall Loft, and two concerts will be held in Schroeder Hall.

Tickets for donors of $1,000 or more will go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 17. Tickets for 2021-’22 season subscribers will go on sale at 10 a.m. May 26.

The general public can subscribe at 10 a.m. May 31. Single tickets will go on sale in August.

For more information or to reserve, go to gmc.sonoma.edu or call 707-664-4246.

Staff Writer Diane Peterson can be reached at 707-521-5287 or diane.peterson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @dianepete56