Guy Fieri debuts new Food Network game show; dishes with James Corden

Food Network star and longtime Sonoma County resident Guy Fieri is adding another television show to his repertoire of on-air endeavors, debuting Wednesday on Food Network and Discovery Plus.

“Guy’s Ultimate Game Night,” filmed in front of a live audience, features Fieri’s celebrity friends participating in culinary-inspired contests and party games for the chance to win prizes for their favorite charity.

“It’s the best dinner party you’ve ever been to ... filled with food, booze, off-the-hook games and the funkiest live soundtrack around," Fieri said in a news release from Food Network.

In each episode, three celebrity teams compete in five rounds of classic party games with foodie twists such as Cooktionary, in which the guests have to guess the food item Fieri draws. Other games will require guests to blindly decorate cakes, make a pizza that looks like Fieri and play a quite literal game of Hot Potato.

Chef Antonia Lofaso (“Top Chef,” “Chopped”) co-hosts the show with Fieri and the first episode features actor Bobby Moynihan, comedian Ron Funches and rock star Bret Michaels. Future guests include Alyssa Milano, Kevin Smith, Penn and Teller and Vivica A. Fox.

Fieri sat down with James Corden Tuesday on “The Late Late Show” to talk about the show and how to properly eat on camera.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/VbKlrj7JyRU">Click here to view this embed</a>.

The show also featured Kirby Howell-Baptiste, star of Netflix’s adaption of ”The Sandman,“ and a sketch about Corden stealing Fieri’s look.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/e8SatNo9PC8">Click here to view this embed</a>.

“Guys’ Ultimate Game Night” airs on Food Network and Discovery Plus Wednesdays at 9 p.m. For more information, go to foodnetwork.com.