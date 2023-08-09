An upcoming original movie on the Hallmark Channel follows a romance in Wine Country.

“Napa Ever After,” set in a Napa Valley, starring Denise Boutté and Colin Lawrence, is part of the channel’s annual Summer Nights programming event. It premiers Aug. 26.

The movie follows Cassandra (Boutté), a single lawyer who inherits a nearly bankrupt Napa Valley vineyard from her estranged grandmother. She sets out to renovate the winery and restore it to its former glory with the help of Alec (Lawrence), a “handsome” local widower, according to the Hallmark Channel.

Cupid takes it from there.

While set in Napa Valley, the movie was actually filmed in Canada, according to Jackie O. Asare of One/35 Agency, the marketing company representing the movie.

The town of Osoyoos in British Columbia, Canada, was used as a stand in for Napa Valley during filming in May, according to a story on Castanet, a local news website.

The movie filmed in the small town, population just over 5,000, for two days before moving to See Ya Later Ranch winery in Okanagan Falls, British Columbia, for the winery scenes, the Casanet story said.

Boutté is known for her roles on TV series “Meet the Browns” and the movie “Why Did I Get Married.“ Colin Lawrence has been seen on popular ABC series “The Good Doctor,” as well as The CW’s “Riverdale” and Netflix series “Virgin River.”

Watch the trailer here:

For more information, go to pdne.ws/43TCNn6.