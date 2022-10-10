Kanye West’s posts land him in trouble on social media

Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, has set off one controversy after another in the past week, first at his fashion show and then on social media, prompting accusations of racism and antisemitism.

On Monday, at Paris Fashion Week, he debuted a T-shirt for his fashion line bearing the phrase “White Lives Matter.” On Friday, he suggested on Instagram that Sean Combs, the rapper known as Diddy, was being controlled by Jewish people. Ye’s account was restricted by Instagram that day.

Early Sunday, he went on Twitter and lashed out against Jewish people in a series of tweets.

Ye tweeted that he would soon go “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE.”

“You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda,” he wrote. The tweet was removed by the company.

In a separate tweet, Ye accused Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, which owns Instagram, of removing him from Instagram.

Look at this Mark



How you gone kick me off instagram



You used to be my nigga pic.twitter.com/YQzjw01jur — ye (@kanyewest) October 8, 2022

“Who you think created cancel culture?” he added in another tweet.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Twitter said Ye’s account was locked for violating Twitter’s policies. A spokesperson for Meta said it places restrictions on accounts that repeatedly break its rules.

Representatives for Ye could not immediately be reached.

The restrictions on Twitter and Instagram mean that Ye’s account is active, but that the rapper cannot post for an undisclosed period.

Ye had returned to Twitter on Saturday after not posting for nearly two years.

The posts were yet another test of social media companies’ willingness to monitor content that is perceived as hateful.

The T-shirt design and the social media posts were widely condemned by celebrities and Jewish groups, who said they echoed racist and antisemitic ideas.

The Anti-Defamation League has called “White Lives Matter” a hateful phrase used by white supremacists.

At first, Ye appeared to relish in the T-shirt controversy, writing on Instagram that “my one t-shirt took allllll the attention.”

But outrage continued to build online from several artists, including Combs, who criticized the design in a video on Instagram.

“Don’t wear the shirt. Don’t buy the shirt. Don’t play with the shirt,” Combs said.