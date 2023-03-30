Marc Cohn and Shawn Colvin will open the 31st annual Rodney Strong Summer Concert Series this summer.

The two singer-songwriters will perform June 17, with tickets priced at $59 and $75. That concert will be followed by the Wood Brothers with special guest ZZ Ward on July 15, with tickets $65 and $85. Then Larkin Poe, featuring sisters Rebecca and Megan Lovell, will perform Aug. 26, with tickets $69 and $85.

Presented by Rodney Strong Vineyards and Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, the concerts will be on the Rodney Strong Concert Green in Healdsburg with food trucks on site and wine available for purchase.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, and can be purchased online at lutherburbankcenter.org, by phone at 707-546-3600 or in person at the Luther Burbank Center box office, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa, between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Both reserved seats and general admission lawn seating will be available. Low chairs and blankets are welcome but no umbrellas or alcohol, except for Rodney Strong wines, will be allowed. Overflow parking will be offered, with a shuttle to the winery.

