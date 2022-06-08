Outdoor concerts return to Montgomery Village

Live outdoor concerts return to Montgomery Village shopping center in Santa Rosa with six shows, running from Sunday to Aug. 21.

The Village Sounds series shows are scheduled from 3 to 6 p.m. every other Sunday on the shopping center’s Village Court stage.

Table reservations will be required, with all sales and tips donated to the local nonprofit partner for each show. Prices are $25 for a table for two, $75 for six and $125 for 10. You can reserve a table through Eventbrite.

“Live music has been a part of the Village for more than a decade,” said Brittany Mundarain, general manager of Montgomery Village in a statement. “We are excited to continue that tradition to bring the community together and to support our local businesses and charitable partners.”

The live music tradition was started by former Montgomery Village owners David and Melissa Codding in 2009. In 2019, during their last summer concert series, there were 41 concerts spread out through three series.

There were no concerts in 2020, due to coronavirus concerns. WS Developments, based in the Boston area, bought the 70-year-old landmark Montgomery Village shopping center in 2021.

Because of uncertainties about the state and county’s reopening after a year and a half of pandemic-inspired restrictions on public gatherings, the program returned last year on a much smaller scale than in the past. The new owners presented just five concerts last year.

Attendees can buy takeout food from Montgomery Village venues or visit them for lunch or dinner before or after the shows. Outside food and alcohol won’t be allowed.

Community partner Eagle Distributing has donated local brews, ciders and seltzers, which will be available to buy at the event, with all proceeds benefitting nonprofit partners.

The concert lineup:

June 12: Pop Rocks, dance band featuring current hits mixed with classics from the ’80s, ’90s and today, from Bon Jovi to Bruno Mars and Whitney Houston. Nonprofit partner: Sonoma County Pride.

June 26: Stax City, a horn-driven R&B band based in Sonoma County, celebrating the music of James Brown, Wilson Pickett, Otis Redding, Al Green and Tower of Power. Nonprofit partner: YWCA Sonoma County.

July 10: Lavay Smith and Her Red Hot Skillet Lickers, with Smith singing swing and blues, accompanied by an eight-piece band. Nonprofit partner: Boys & Girls Club of Sonoma-Marin.

July 24: Mercy and the Heartbeats, a dance band dedicated to ’70s and ’80s classics, ’90s singalongs and current radio hits. Nonprofit partner: Boys & Girls Club of Greater Santa Rosa.

Aug. 7: Wonderbread 5, popular local party-style band for decades, playing classics from the ’60s, ’70s, ‘80s, ’90s and beyond. Nonprofit partner: Social Advocates for Youth. (This show is sold out.)

Aug. 21: Pop Fiction, party cover dance band featuring ’70s disco hits, ’80s new wave and rock classics and alternative, techno, hip-hop and club hits from the ’90s, 2000s and 2010s. Nonprofit partner: Center for Volunteer & Nonprofit Leadership Marin-Napa.

You can reach Staff Writer Dan Taylor at dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5243. On Twitter @danarts.