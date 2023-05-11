Luther Burbank Center for the Arts has added 20 new shows to its lineup for the 2023 season, including performances by pop singer Andy Grammer, the a capella ensemble Straight No Chaser, children’s entertainer Blippi and actress, author, and comedian Amy Sedaris.

Tickets for all shows go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. May 19. Tickets are available online at lutherburbankcenter.org, by calling 707-546-3600, or at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts ticket office, 50 Mark West Springs Road in Santa Rosa. Box office hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

The lineup:

Sept. 10 -- 14th Annual Fiesta de Independencia. Celebrate Latino Heritage Month with a taste of Latin America in Sonoma County! Enjoy authentic food, music, games, and activities for the entire family. 1 p.m. Free.

Sept. 15 -- “Daughtry: The Bare Bones Tour. ”The 21st century rock ‘n’ roll act has sold more than nine million albums and 16 million singles worldwide and continues to sell out concerts across the globe. 8 p.m. $49, $69 or $89.

Sept.16 -- 47th Annual San Francisco Comedy Competition Semi-Finals. Comedy stars of tomorrow compete for their chance at fame and fortune. Hundreds of comedians audition each year. Only 30 are chosen. 8 p.m. $48.

Sept. 21 -- “Amy Sedaris, An Evening of Conversation,” moderated by Karin Demarest. Sedaris is a prolific actress, author and comedian, known for her Emmy Award-nominated comedy series, “At Home with Amy Sedaris” on truTV in May 2020 and for her role as space mechanic Peli Motto in the Emmy award-winning Disney+ series, “The Mandalorian.” 7:30 p.m. $55, $69.

Sept. 23 -- “Masters of Illusion.” 21st century magic show is filled with modern illusions and acts of deception performed live on stage. 7:30 p.m. $39, $55.

Oct. 19 -- “Molly Shannon, An Evening of Conversation,” moderated by Karin Demarest. Shannon spent six seasons on “Saturday Night Live,” where she became known for the eclectic characters she created for the show. In 2000, she received an Emmy nomination for “Outstanding Individual Performance in a Variety or Music Program.” 7:30 p.m. Includes “meet and greet.” $55, $69 or $99.

Oct. 23 -- Rodney Strong Dance Series: Parsons Dance. Known for its athletic style, Parsons Dance is internationally renowned for creating and performing contemporary American dance. $20 with limited view, $35 or $497:30 p.m. followed by post-show discussion.

Oct. 25 -- Straight No Chaser. Nine-voice male a cappella group. 8 p.m. $45, $59.

Nov. 1 -- Andy Grammer. The troubadour’s catalog includes numerous hits, including the quadruple-platinum, “Honey, I’m Good,” and platinum singles, “Keep Your Head Up,” “Fine by Me,” “Don’t Give Up On Me” and “Fresh Eyes.” 7:30 p.m. $45, $59 or $75.

Nov. 26 -- Matt Fraser, “America’s Psychic Medium.” 7:30 p.m. $55 with limited view, $59 or $75.

Dec. 2 -- “Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour.” Blippi and special guest Meekah celebrate what makes different cities unique and special in this brand-new musical party. 2 p.m. $29 with limited view, $39 or $59.

Dec. 8 -- Rodney Strong Dance Series: Posada Navideña by Calidanza Dance Company. Celebrate this annual tradition-filled night of lively dance, colorful costumes, festive music, and song, as Calidanza takes fans to different regions of Mexico with holiday favorites and new choreography. Pre-show arts and crafts, post-show celebration, and opening performance by Mariachi Cantares de mi Tierra de LBC. 6:30 p.m. $5 for children, $10 for adults.

Dec. 18 -- Talmi Entertainment presents “Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet,” performed by an international cast and Ukrainian principal artists with acrobatics, puppets and hand-crafted sets and costumes. 7 p.m. $36-$181.

Dec. 20 -- Dave Koz and Friends Christmas Tour. A popular annual tradition, Dave Koz’s holiday concerts feature stellar special guests, performing fresh arrangements of seasonal favorites in a show for the entire family. The saxophonist and bandleader has earned nine Grammy nominations and has had nine albums at the top of Billboard’s Contemporary Jazz Albums chart. 7:30 p.m. $49, $69.

Jan. 14 -- “Psychic Medium John Edward.” Edward is the author of several critically acclaimed New York Times best sellers, including “Crossing Over: The Stories Behind the Stories” and his most recent book, “Infinite Quest. 12 p.m. $55-$125.

Jan. 17 -- “Johnny Cash—The Official Concert Experience.” Wednesday, 2024, at Produced in collaboration with the Estate of Johnny Cash, this multi-media celebration uses state-of-the-art technology to lift Johnny Cash’s rich, iconic baritone from archival concert footage and recordings, enabling the “Man in Black” to perform his biggest hits, including “I Walk the Line” and “Ring of Fire,” with a live band. 7:30 p.m. $45, $65.

Jan. 26 -- “Classic Albums Live: Rolling Stones’ Sticky Fingers.” Founded in 2003 by Craig Martin, Classic Albums Live takes the greatest albums that have stood the test of time and recreates them live on stage, note for note. Forgoing costumes and impersonations, Classic Albums Live finds success in concentrating solely on the music, putting all their energy into the music so that the performance sounds exactly like the album. 8 pm. $35, $49.

Feb. 8 -- “An Evening with Fran Lebowitz,” moderated by Karin Demarest. Author, journalist, and social observer Lebowitz’s essays and interviews offer her acerbic views on current events and the media, as well as pet peeves, including tourists, baggage-claim areas, aftershave lotion, adults who roller skate, children who speak French, and anyone who is unduly tan. 7:30 p.m. $39-$55.

Feb. 28 -- Rodney Strong Dance Series: Halau Hula Ka No’eau. Celebrating its 35th anniversary, Halau Hula Ka No‘eau is dedicated to preserving and performing traditional hula styles that descend from the lineage of O‘ahu’s renowned Maiki Aiu Lake. Through traditional hula, styling, music and chant, they present performances that honor tradition, while creating hula for today. 7:30 p.m., with post-show discussion. $20 with limited view, $35, $49.

April 11 -- Gina Chavez & Flor De Toloache. Latin Grammy-winning, all-female group, Flor de Toloache mixes tradition and innovation, breaking boundaries with their fresh take on traditional Latin American music. 7:30 p.m. $35, $55.

