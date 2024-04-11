Audiences of all ages dazzled at sleight-of-hand illusions and daring feats of aerial acrobatics at a pair of Santa Rosa shows raising funds for a local circus group and the venue that hosts them.

The April 5 and 6 performances of “Enchantments,” hosted by North Bay Circus Group founder and magician Joe Culpepper, drew near-capacity crowds to the Arlene Francis Center and raised approximately $1,600 for the group and the center through ticket sales and concessions, Culpepper said.

The shows actually began in the downtown venue’s parking lot, where Culpepper put on a knife-juggling demonstration before leading attendees through what he called an “illusion installation” that led to the main theater. From there, Culpepper wowed with an assortment of magic while his wife and aerialist, Jessie, drew thunderous applause for her twirling array of in-the-air dances.

The show thematically followed Culpepper’s journey in magic and in life, with illusions inspired from his meeting Jessie in Montreal to his time teaching at the National Circus School of Montreal, to the couple’s move to Sonoma County during the pandemic 2 1/2 years ago to be closer to Culpepper’s family in Sacramento.

After relocating to the area, Culpepper founded the North Bay Circus Group and holds weekly drop-in sessions at the Arlene Francis Center for those interested in practicing circus arts such as juggling, hula-hoop and acrobatics.

Funds from the performances will help the group purchase high-quality equipment to train with, Culpepper said.

Moving forward, Culpepper envisions hosting a regular Cabaret featuring performances by members of the group.

For more information, go to instagram.com/northbaycircus and arlenefranciscenter.org.