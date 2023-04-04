Headliners for the second annual Blue Note Jazz Festival in Napa will include Mary J. Blige, Nas and Chance the Rapper, with comedian Dave Chappelle as host.

The festival runs July 28–30 on three stages at the Silverado Resort.

Three-day general admission passes, priced at at $550 each, and VIP passes, at $1,350 each, go on sale at 9 a.m. Friday, April 7.

The lineup also includes Parliament Funkadelic featuring George Clinton, Digable Planets, Ari Lennox, Big Freedia and Cordae.

Other acts include:

NxWorries (Anderson .Paak & Knxwledge), Gary Clark Jr., Talib Kweli & Madlib, PJ Morton, Smino, Rakim & DJ Jazzy Jeff, DOMi & JD Beck, BJ The Chicago Kid, Cory Henry and Meshell Ndegeocello.

The Soul Rebels featuring Keyon Harrold, Terrace Martin, Big Freedia, Adam Blackstone, Madlib (DJ Set), Taylor McFerrin & Marcus Gilmore with Bobby McFerrin, Soulive, Rapsody and J. Period.

Nicholas Payton, Derrick Hodge, Yussef Dayes, MonoNeon, Ghost-Note, Kenneth Whalum, Weedie Braimah & The Hands of Time and Frédéric Yonnet.

The festival after-parties offer DJs including 9th Wonder, DJ Trauma, DJ Jazzy Jeff, J.Period and DJ Pee .Wee (Anderson .Paak). Tickets cost $225 per night.

