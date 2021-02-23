Subscribe

New ABC TV series ’Promised Land’ to be set in Sonoma Valley

DAN TAYLOR
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 23, 2021, 1:27PM
ABC has ordered a pilot episode of a proposed epic, generation-spanning drama about two Latino families vying for wealth and power in the Sonoma Valley.

The working title for the projected series, previously called “American Heritage,” is now “Promised Land.”

Despite the local setting, it has not yet been announced where the series will be filmed or when filming will begin.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, most networks have picked up very few new series this year, but ABC has the most in the works. The network has ordered 11 new projects for the 2021-2022 television season, the entertainment trade publication Variety reported.

Matt Lopez has been named writer and executive producer for the pilot episode of “Promised Land.”

Lopez created the NBC Universal International drama series “Gone,” starring Chris Noth, which aired on WGN America in the U.S. His feature film credits include “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice,” “Race to Witch Mountain” and “Bedtime Stories.”

He also is adapting Helen Cresswell’s young-adult novel “Moondial” into a time-travel drama and writing a new “Father of the Bride” movie for Warner Bros. focusing on a Latinx family.

You can reach Staff Writer Dan Taylor at dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5243. On Twitter @danarts.

