With the centennial of the birth of “Peanuts” cartoonist Charles Schulz coming up Nov. 26, a new book celebrates his work and career.

"Charles M. Schulz: The Art and Life of the Peanuts Creator in 100 Objects," is co-written by Benjamin L. Clark, curator of the Charles M. Schulz Museum and Research Center in Santa Rosa, and Nat Gertler.

It is the museum's first imprint book. The publisher is Weldon-Owen, with distribution by Simon & Schuster. The book was released Nov. 1.

The 224-page book catalogs objects and artifacts from the museum's collection, supported by personal anecdotes, including a postcard written about Schulz's birth in 1922 by his father, Schulz's hockey skates and many examples of the cartoonist's original "Peanuts" artwork.

"I selected all the objects and co-wrote the book," Clark said. "It also has brief contributions from family members, cartoonists and others."

The book is priced at $50 and available nationwide wherever books are sold.

The museum is offering exclusive copies signed by Schulz’s widow, Jean, when purchased online or in person from the Schulz Museum’s store. For information, go to schulzmuseum.org/shop.

It's here! It's real!! You can now PRE-ORDER a copy of our new book, out November 1, SIGNED by Jean Schulz! https://t.co/LUP2t4napY pic.twitter.com/TB6VyXLICg — Benjamin L Clark | Schulz: 100 objects OUT NOW (@BLClark) September 9, 2022

Born in 1922 in Minneapolis, Schulz moved to Sonoma County in 1958 and died in 2000 in Santa Rosa, after writing and drawing the "Peanuts" comic strip for nearly 50 years.

You can reach Staff Writer Dan Taylor at dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5243. On Twitter @danarts.