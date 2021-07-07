Producer of Netflix hit ‘A California Christmas’ is back in Petaluma filming another movie

Ali Afshar, the producer and star of the 2020 Netflix hit “A California Christmas,” is currently filming his latest movie in Petaluma, the Argus-Courier reported Tuesday.

Camera equipment and snack tables can be spotted around the city on random sidewalks and parking lots as the Petaluma filmmaker works on the new movie.

Afshar is withholding most details for now, but he did tell the Argus-Courier that the movie will be set at Christmastime.

Some of the cast and crew from “A California Christmas,” which was also filmed in Petaluma, are involved with the new project, including Lauren Swickard.

Hermann Sons Hall on Western Avenue was the backdrop for a scene last week in a soup kitchen featuring Swickard playing the Virgin Mary in a Nativity scene, the Argus-Courier reported.

Over the weekend, scenes were shot at Keller Street CoWork and on city streets.

Afshar told the Argus-Courier he'll be making another Christmas movie later this year which will also be filmed in Petaluma.

Variety reported in December that “A California Christmas,” which ranked No. 1 on Netflix for a week after it came on Dec. 14, was getting a sequel, titled “California Christmas: City Lights.”