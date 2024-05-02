Tickets went on sale Thursday for this summer’s shows at Sonoma State University’s Green Music Center in Rohnert Park. The schedule includes an appearance by actor Robert Redford and shows by Niko Moon, the Beach Boys, plus fireworks on July 4.

Redford will attend an Aug. 4 screening of the film, “The Way of the Rain: Hope for Earth,” a performance film created and directed by his wife, Sibylle Szaggars Redford. Robert Redford also appears in the film.

The screening will take place during the four-day Festival del Sole run in early August at Green Music Center. For more information: festivaldelsolearts.com.

These indoor-outdoor events will take place at the center’s Weill Hall and Lawn. For more information, visit gmc.sonoma.edu/all-events.

The full schedule:

July 4 — Fireworks following concert by the Santa Rosa Symphony, conducted by Michael Berkowitz and the Transcendence Theatre Company. Kids Zone 4:30-7 p.m., with carnival games, bounce houses, food and music. Show at 7:30 p.m. $40-$75.

July 13 — Niko Moon, chart-topping country artist with the hit single "Good Time.“ Moon has written eight No. 1 songs and more than 40 major record label cuts for artists such as Morgan Wallen, Avicii, Dierks Bentley, Pitbull, Zac Brown Band and Rascal Flatts. 7:30 p.m. $35-$75.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/mKnQXaIlrMo">Click here to view this embed</a>.

July 14 — Chiquis, singer-songwriter, businesswoman, author, television celebrity and two-time Latin Grammy Award winner. 7 p.m. $35-$105.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/tvHzwBXpXEk">Click here to view this embed</a>.

July 16, 18, 23 & 25 — pianoSonoma, a chamber music festival, with performances by artists in residence led by pianist Peter Dugan. 6 p.m. Concerts in Schroeder Hall, $20 each. For more information, visit pianosonoma.org.

July 28 — UB40, ‘Red, Red Wine Tour’ — British reggae pop group with more than 100 million albums sold, and more than 50 charting singles in the United Kingdom. Hits include “Red Red Wine” and “(I Can’t Help) Falling in Love With You”; “Here I Am (Come and Take Me)” and “The Way You Do The Things You Do.” With special guest Inner Circle. 7 p.m. $40-$75.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/zXt56MB-3vc">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Aug. 1-4 — Festival del Sole with violinist Viktoria Mullova, cellist Nina Kotova, pianist Olga Kern, violinist Pinchas Zukerman and the Zukerman Trio, Tenor Joseph Calleja, as well as an Aug. 4 screening of Sibylle Szaggars Redford’s performance film “The Way of the Rain: Hope for Earth” featuring Robert Redford, who will be present for the screening. 7:30 p.m. $25-$75.

Aug. 9 — Colbie Caillat and Gavin DeGraw, both multiple Grammy-winning singer-songwriters, perform their pop, rock, folk and country hits. 7:30 p.m. $40-$75.

Aug. 28 — The Beach Boys, led by one of the founding members, Mike Love, play their ‘60s hits. 7:30 p.m. This the only summer season show that was previously announced in February, and tickets went on sale then.

Sept. 7 — “The Voice of Whitney, A Symphonic Celebration,” presents new, original orchestrations of the late Whitney Houston’s greatest hits, paired with master recordings of her voice. 7:30 p.m. $35-$115.

Sept. 14 — America, best known for its 1972 number-one hit, “A Horse with No Name,” brings its Ride On Tour 2024 to Green Music Center. 7:30 p.m. $35-$105.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/na47wMFfQCo">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Sept. 21 — Global Roots Sonoma, featuring Lila Downs, DakhaBrakha, Caña Dulce y Caña Brava, Canzoniere Grecanico Salentino, Sam Reider & Jorge Glem. Noon. $35-$105.

Films

The whole family can enjoy outside on the big screen on Weill Lawn. Tickets cost $5 per person, with ages 12 and younger admitted free. All movies at 5 p.m.

July 6 — “Finding Nemo” and “Finding Dory.”

July 20 — “Barbie.”

Aug. 11 — “Guardians of the Galaxy.”

Sept. 28 — “IF.”

You can reach Staff Writer Dan Taylor at dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5243. On X @danarts.