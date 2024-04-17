For three decades, the ArtQuest program at Santa Rosa High School has reached out to students dedicated to the arts.

A magnet program for young people who seek training for professional arts careers — currently comprised of more than 300 students — it draws students from schools all over Sonoma County and beyond.

Now celebrating its 30th anniversary, the program offers specialized training in both the visual and performing arts — including theater arts, digital arts, photography, video, visual fine arts, dance, and instrumental and vocal music.

It is marking the occasion with “Perspective Unleashed,” its annual free Spring Showcase, which includes exhibitions, performances, food trucks and art activities for the whole family, from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday.

The event starts with a welcoming presentation at noon in the Santa Rosa High School auditorium.

Visitors will see work from the ArtQuest dance, digital arts, instrumental music, photography, theater arts, video arts, visual fine arts and vocal music programs. Information also will be available to students interested in joining the program.

“ArtQuest provides students with an immersive, 21st-century, college preparatory program that prepares students with the creative problem solving, critical thinking and industry experience necessary to pursue college and professional paths,” said Katie Loomis, ArtQuest program coordinator.

For more information visit artquestonline.org, contact ArtQuest via email, at artquest@srcs.k12.ca.us, or call 707-890-3850 ext. 52290.

