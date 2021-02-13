“That was the main thing I was curious about making myself,” Carruthers said. “I’ve always thought it shouldn’t be that difficult. If you make chicken soup and leave it out, you get a gel on top. That’s what the glue is — it’s gelatin.“

It took him a few tries to get the glue to the right consistency and clarity. He started with four pounds of beef ankles from which he harvested 350 grams of tendons, which he cooked down for 108 hours to yield 200 grams of quality glue.

Then he set to work on the tailgut, which ties the tailpiece to the endpin and anchors the strings. He worked for about two weeks for that small piece of string.

“These days, they are made out of plastic,” he said. “But they used to be made of sheep’s gut, like the strings.”

Carruthers sourced the sheep’s gut from Gabe Naredo of Diamond G Ranch, who works with Willowside Meats of Santa Rosa. The 40-foot-long sheep intestine had to be unraveled, cleaned and scraped to get rid of excess tissue.

“After that, it’s very strong and flexible,” Carruthers said. “It’s what they still use for sutures in surgery.”

Then Carruthers soaked the sheep’s gut in lye from ashes gathered from an oak tree burned in the Glass fire. He scraped the gut five times a day for two days while it soaked.

“Then I got into horrible trouble with tangles,” he said. “It only needs to be a few inches long. I was secretly thinking I would make some gut strings, but when it came to it, I was breaking a lot of it during processing.”

Finally, he built a contraption to twist the sheep’s gut into a thick, sturdy string. He twisted that up on the fiddle and dried it, but it was too thick, so he filed it down.

By early February, Carruthers also was getting his hands sticky with the pine sap he collected from local trees to make his own varnish. Normally, it’s made from rosin, also known as colophony.

“Varnish is mostly for protection ... mostly against dirt,” he said. A dirty, varnished violin can be wiped down.

Making the varnish required multiple ingredients and steps. First he had to melt down the pine sap. To make it less brittle, he used walnut oil, extracted from walnuts with another homemade contraption.

He built a still to capture the turpentine off-gassed by the heated pine resin, so he could mix it back into the varnish as a solvent, which helps it spread more evenly over the violin. When the first drops of turpentine emerged from the still, his eyes lit up like a kid fresh off his first Disneyland ride.

And that’s exactly why he wanted to attempt the project: to test his knowledge and improve on it so that he can understand how all the violin’s components work.

“Say you have a recipe for a cake and you want to substitute something,” Carruthers said. “You can only do that if you understand what the ingredients are doing.”

Some things, like pressing the walnuts, turned out to be easier than he expected. Others, like making the glue, took time to refine. The glue will be crucial in keeping the violin together under the intense pressure of the strings. The last thing he wanted was for it to explode onstage.

“I was a little nervous. ... I have a reputation,” Carruthers said. “But by the third attempt I got a really quite good result.”

There was another upside to all his homemade products. The crazy experiments often connected him with more people.

“The smaller the parts on the violin, the more people are involved in them,” he said.

Right now, Carruthers believes he may have found for a machinist to make the metal parts — the fine tuner for the E string and the clamps that hold the chinrest. He plans to ask violin dealer Mick Loveland of Loveland Violins in Santa Rosa to cut the bridge, a skill Loveland has perfected.

“The bridge has a big sound component,” Carruthers said. “Basically, it’s like tone control. The more wood you take out of it, the more vibration can pass through the wood into the body. It’s like turning up the treble.”

By mid- February, Carruthers was starting to work on some of the final touches, before the violin starts to sing in the hands of the local musicians. For the label he will tuck inside the instrument, he was making his own ink from walnuts, acorns and iron. He connected with a local calligrapher and paper maker to help fabricate the label.

Meanwhile, natural dyer Marilyn Buss of Cazadero had delivered the black-dyed boxwood shavings for the purfling, a narrow, decorative edge inlaid into the top and back plate of The Redwood Violin.

The one thing Carruthers decided not to tackle himself was the construction of modern strings, which are made of exotic metals like silver and titanium and involve four different kinds of winding.

“The technology of the strings has changed so much since people made everything themselves,” he said. “That has really changed the sound tremendously. They’re very complex.”

However, he was looking forward to a field trip to Healdsburg distillers Young and Yonder, who are donating the alcohol he will use to polish the finished violin.

Introducing the Redwood Violin to the public

Along with a regular newsletter for fans of The Redwood Violin, Carruthers has created a series of YouTube videos on his website that highlight Sonoma County residents who have contributed to the project, plus his progress in the workshop.

“The project turned about to be about 10% violin making and 90% reporting,” he said. “I can make a violin very quickly. The trouble is I’m having to report on it, so everything is taking nearly 10 times as long.”

Over time, Carruthers has not only learned to be more comfortable in front of the camera but also how to edit videos, a task almost as time-consuming as violin making.

“I’m already working seven days a week on this. ... I’m starting my weekend video editing,” he said. “Not only that, but I keep getting more ideas.”

With a goal of finishing The Redwood Violin by early to mid-April, Carruthers is starting to feel the crescendo of excitement for the next phase of the project, when the unique instrument will be introduced to Sonoma County musicians and music lovers.

“After the kids play their youth orchestra concert, I’m going to make it available to anyone who would like to include it in their concert or make their own recording,” he said. “I really want to include the mariachi band from Roseland ... and then get as many different styles as possible, fiddlers and jazz players.”

To read more about the project, watch the videos and sign up for the newsletter, go to theredwoodviolin.org

Staff Writer Diane Peterson can be reached at 707-521-5287 or diane.peterson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @dianepete56