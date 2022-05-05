Santa Rosa native breaks LGBTQ+ barriers in Marvel’s next blockbuster

Actor and dancer Chess Lopez, a Santa Rosa native, will make her major motion picture debut this week when she appears in the latest Marvel film, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.”

Appearing in a Marvel blockbuster would be an exciting development for any actor, but Lopez’s part is making waves across the globe even before the film opens in theaters May 6.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/aWzlQ2N6qqg">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Lopez — who identifies as queer — plays Amalia, one of two queer mothers of the character America Chavez, played by Xochitl Gomez. Chavez is a Latinx, lesbian superhero who can punch through star portals to reach other dimensions. Ruth Livier plays Chavez’s other mother.

“As an actor, being cast in a Marvel film is incredibly exciting,” Lopez said. “When that role, no matter how small, is groundbreaking for the LGBTQ+ community, it is an absolute honor.”

Marvel’s incorporation of LGBTQ+ characters in the film already is raising controversy in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Qatar, which are reportedly asking Marvel to cut out the LGBTQ+ references or they won’t release the film in their theaters.

“As a queer person cast as a queer character in a film that reaches all parts of the globe, I think it’s important to use my voice to advocate for the inclusion of and respect for the gay community,” Lopez said. “Regardless of where they live, gay people deserve to be treated with dignity — whether they are next door to you or on a movie screen.”

Raised in Santa Rosa, Lopez graduated from Ursuline High School in 2006 and earned a bachelor’s degree in dance from Purchase College in 2010.

While living in Santa Rosa, where her parents still reside, she skated at Snoopy’s Home Ice and studied dance at the Susan Lopez School of Ballet and Marin Ballet.

Lopez studied acting at The William Esper Studio in New York City. She now lives in Los Angeles.

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” also stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Rachel McAdams, Benedict Wong and Chiwetel Ejiofor. Early reviews are calling the film a “perfect blend of comic-book-movie, horror, fantasy and slapstick.”