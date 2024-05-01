What: Satch Vai U.S. Tour with Joe Satriani & Steve Vai

Star rock guitarists Joe Satriani and Steve Vai have teamed up with many famous musicians during their long careers: Satriani (or “Satch”) with Mick Jagger, Deep Purple and Charlie Hunter; Vai with Frank Zappa, David Lee Roth and Whitesnake.

But the two of them have a deeper bond that goes all the way back to their teenage years in New York state, when Vai approached Satriani for help learning to play guitar. So it’s natural they would tour together.

“We have a musical connection that is undeniable, and we just sync up in a split second,” Satriani said.

The two guitarists will bring their latest team-up, the “Satch Vai U.S. Tour,” to Santa Rosa’s Luther Burbank Center on Sunday, May 12.

“We grew up together and went to high school together in Nassau County on Long Island, in New York,” Satriani said.

That’s when 15-year-old Satriani gave Vai, then 12 years old, his first guitar lessons. Now in their 60s, they are still friends and collaborators.

Vai is a three-time Grammy winner and 15-time nominee.

Satriani has recorded solo albums that received 15 Grammy nominations. Music writers have repeatedly praised him as “the best-selling instrumental rock guitarist of all time.”

The pair has frequently teamed up with a third guitarist over a span of 29 years, participating in the semi-annual G3 Tours, both in the U.S. and internationally.

Earlier this year, Vai, Satriani, and Eric Johnson embarked on a limited-run "Reunion" tour of the original G3 lineup. Vai and Satriani have continued touring as a double-bill.

The pair wrote and recorded their joint first single, "The Sea Of Emotion, Pt.1," which was released in March.

In 2022, Satriani released “The Elephants of Mars,” his 19th studio album A year later, he launched a worldwide solo tour that spanned the U.S. and ended in France.

Satriani’s former pupil, Vai has become so devoted and proficient of a player that it hurt his pride when a role in the movie “Crossroads” required him to lose a guitar showdown to actor Ralph Macchio.

“He had to figure out a way to fail,” Satriani said of Vai. “I am sure that was very hard.”

What made it even more challenging, Vai played both sides of the guitar duel while acting as Jack Butler, the devil's guitarist.

The film had an original score by Ry Cooder, featuring classical guitar by William Kanengiser and harmonica by Sonny Terry.

Macchio underwent training for his portrayal of Eugene Martone, a youthful guitar prodigy. He executed numerous guitar sequences himself.

“I never aspired to be an actor,” Satriani said of his own career. “You have to assume a character. It’s a whole special discipline.”

He appeared as himself in the 2011 film “Moneyball,” playing "The Star-Spangled Banner.“

Satriani’s soundtrack work includes ”Say Anything“ and ”Super Mario Bros.“

Satriani is still stunned by the success that he and Vai — “two little guys that didn’t know anything” — have enjoyed.

“We’d sit in a room,” he recalled, “and say, ‘One day, we’re gonna be rock stars.’ The dream came true.”

