The city of Santa Rosa seeks local bands for its Live at Juilliard free summer concert series at Juilliard Park just south of downtown.

Now in its 28th year, Live at Juilliard will present six Sunday concerts from July 16 to Aug. 20. Past concerts have drawn an audience of 600 fans to each show.

“The Live at Juilliard concert series is a unique experience in Santa Rosa that utilizes a beautiful park within walking distance of downtown and delivers a fun series of Sundays celebrating live local original music,” said the program’s events specialist, Bryce Dow-Williamson.

“Folks around the neighborhood and county have regularly made it part of their summer plans and enjoy the picnic style of the event,” he added.

The program is open to local bands that primarily perform original music. Bands are paid a $1,000 stipend.

To apply, performers should go to SRCity.org/LiveAtJuilliard to read more about the event. Follow the link to apply and complete the online application. Applicants will receive an email notifying them that their application has been successfully received.

The application deadline is 5 p.m. March 11. Applicants will be notified of their application status after April 1.

If you have questions about playing Live At Julliard, email Dow-Williamson at the City of Santa Rosa Public Art Program, at bdow-williamson@srcity.org.

