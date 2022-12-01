When: 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3; 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4; 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5; and Discovery Open Rehearsal at 2 p.m. Saturday

What: The Santa Rosa Symphony led by Music Director Francesco Lecce-Chong performs Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9, featuring four vocal soloists and the SSU Symphonic Chorus; Vaughan Williams’ “Flos Campi”: Suite for Viola, Orchestra and Chorus featuring violist Elizabeth Prior; and Jessie Montgomery’s “Soul Force”

Like most violists, Elizabeth Prior started out on a pint-size violin, not a viola, and began at a young age, just 6.

After her family moved from Wisconsin to South Africa, her violin teacher suggested she get a new violin, or better yet, switch to the viola. She was 14 by then, and at the time, no one in her orchestra played the viola, a slightly larger and deeper instrument than a violin with a haunting timbre.

“It changed my life,” she said. “It gave me a purpose because I did something no one else did. You’re not just another violinist, but you play an instrument that somebody needs. … I decided this is what I wanted to do.”

Prior, who has served as the Santa Rosa Symphony’s principal violist since 2011, has also been given a special purpose this season by Music Director Francesco Lecce-Chong, who chose her to serve as the symphony’s artistic partner. In that role, she will be featured during this weekend’s concerts as the soloist in Ralph Vaughan Williams’ “Flos Campi (Flower of the Field)”: Suite for Viola, Orchestra and Chorus.

“Usually it’s someone from another organization,” Prior said of being artistic partner, a post previously held by acclaimed American composer Ellen Taaffe Zwilich. “But he has the idea of empowering the musicians in the orchestra and giving each one of us the opportunity to bring our talents to the mix.”

The concerts held at the Green Music Center will open with “Soul Force” for Orchestra, a short work by the young American composer Jessie Montgomery. The program will conclude with Beethoven’s uplifting Symphony No. 9 in D minor, “Choral,” featuring the Sonoma State University Symphonic Chorus led by Jenny Bent.

This marks the symphony’s first choral concert since 2019, when Lecce-Chong conducted Mozart’s powerful Requiem in D minor. The long-standing tradition, launched by the late philanthropists Don and Maureen Green, was put on pause during the pandemic.

“Beethoven’s 9th is one of those remarkable works that speaks to any moment,” Lecce-Chong said. “Whether in celebration, defiance or remembrance, the call to rejoice in our common humanity is as significant now as it was almost 200 years ago.”

‘Ode to Joy’

Beethoven’s monumental symphony spans four long movements, with the choir joining in during the last movement for the beloved “Ode to Joy.”

“The past several years have reminded us how important it is to be able to gather together,” Lecce-Chong said. “We are all uniquely bonded from the devastating pandemic, and I think this Beethoven 9 will reflect that.”

Although Beethoven’s timeless symphony lasts 70-some minutes, the Williams piece, by contrast, spans just 20 minutes and is rarely heard. This is the first time Prior will perform the work, which is unique among the British composer’s works.

“I don’t know if there’s anything else like it,” Prior said. “It has a wordless chorus. It doesn’t have text, but the concept of each movement is based on the ‘Song of Solomon’ (love poem) from the Old Testament. So there is intention but no words. The intention of each movement is in the music itself.”

Like Holst’s popular orchestral suite, “The Planets,” the piece calls for not only a high-pitched, wordless chorus but a celesta, a bell-like instrument (from the French “cèleste” for “heavenly”) that resembles an organ but sounds like a music box.

“It’s very intense and ethereal,” Prior said of the piece’s soundscape. “It makes me think of celestial beings floating over the landscape.”

Because “Flos Campi” was written in 1925, Prior believes Williams may have wanted to pay homage to the young men who lost their lives during World War I. For her, the wordless voices represent the young men’s spirits, and the flowers in the title symbolize the fields of red poppies that became a sign of hope amid the war’s destruction.

“There’s a lot of yearning,” she said. “These were all young men, and they lost their lives without knowing love. So I see it as a yearning for the lives they could have had.”

As principal violist, Prior plays all the solos written within the orchestral parts, decides on the bowings for each concert set and leads the viola section. It’s her job to make sure everyone comes in together and doesn’t get lost.

“It’s not that they are looking at you, but your body language shows ‘We’re coming in now. Here we go,’” she said. “So you have to have confidence. You can’t hesitate or you won’t come in as a unified sound.”

Likewise, Prior said, preparing the bowings also helps unify the sound of each string section with players creating the same sounds with the same part of the bow.