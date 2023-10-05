Santa Rosa Symphony’s 2023-24 season starts this weekend

Tickets: Season subscriptions for the seven-concert Classical Series package are $182-$651. Other packages are available, including the Discovery Rehearsal Series, which costs $112 for adults and $70 for children 12 and younger. Children 7 to 17 may attend the symphony for free with a paid adult. Single-concert tickets, including the special “Road to 100” concert, are $32 to $105. Student Rush tickets are available 90 minutes before the concert for $10. Discovery Rehearsal single tickets are $18 per adult and $10 for children.

When: Oct. 7 to June 9, 2024. The Classical Series opens at 7:30 p.m. Saturdays, with the concert programs repeated at 3 p.m. Sundays and 7:30 p.m. Mondays. The Discovery Rehearsal Series is held at 2 p.m. Saturdays.

Where: All concerts will be held at Weill Hall at the Green Music Center on the Sonoma State campus, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park.

Francesco Lecce-Chong is entering his sixth season as music director of the Santa Rosa Symphony. But at this point, the rising young conductor, 36, already has transformed into a well-seasoned artist forged by time and adversity.

“I have grown so much that I feel like a very different music director now than I was six years ago,” said Lecce-Chong, who helped guide the orchestra through the sticky wicket of the pandemic, beginning when his second season — 2019-2020 — was cut short. “I have gotten to know the orchestra and the community and myself so much more. ... This feels like a second beginning, to be honest.”

Last season was the first complete season Lecce-Chong conducted in Santa Rosa since taking over the orchestra in the 2018-2019 season. When the pandemic hit, the music director often had to pivot from concert to concert, especially in January 2022, when the Omicron variant was wreaking havoc on the health of the orchestra musicians.

“It was a scary time,” he recalled. “We had the Saturday concert with (pianist) Olga Kern, then Sunday morning rolls around and I find out we can only have a string orchestra.”

To keep the ball rolling, Lecce-Chong and Kern threw together an impromptu program on Sunday that was part piano recital and part piano with chamber orchestra. The following day, they decided to scale back even further and presented a salon-style concert with just three people: Kern, Lecce-Chong and his wife, harpist Chloe Tula.

As a result, however, only one-third of the symphony’s audience was able to hear Kern perform with the full orchestra that weekend. Lecce-Chong wanted to remedy that by bringing Kern back to begin the 2023-2024 season this weekend at Weill Hall. She will perform Grieg’s Concerto for Piano and Orchestra and present a recital at the symphony’s annual fundraising gala Friday night.

“At the end of the day, Olga brought us goodwill,” Lecce-Chong said. “And I wanted to have her back soon enough that we could remember and celebrate the gift.”

Kicking off the season

This weekend’s program opens with Tchaikovsky’s Polonaise from the lyric opera “Eugene Onegin,” followed by “From the Northern Wilds,” a 10-minute work by contemporary composer Michael Djupstrom. The symphony will premiere Djupstrom’s Symphony No. 1 in March.

In this shorter work, premiered by the Great Falls Symphony Orchestra of Great Falls, Montana, in 2019, Djupstrom follows the Missouri River’s course from its headwaters at a Montana spring to its confluence with the mighty Mississippi in St. Louis.

The work weaves together two themes — the natural flow of the river and the interference of humans who have harnessed the river’s energy along its 2,300-mile length. The two themes often come into conflict but blend together beautifully at the climax.

“He’s just an incredible artist, and people connect with his music immediately,” Lecce-Chong said. “And of course, the orchestra and I get to tackle Sibelius’ (Symphony) No. 2, which is the first one I’ll conduct here. It’s an important style for an orchestra to work on.”

Also during the 2023-2024 season, Lecce-Chong will serve his final season as the official music director of the Eugene Symphony Orchestra in Eugene, Oregon, a post he has held since 2017.

“Having both orchestras for the past five years has allowed me to gain experience at double the rate,” he said. “In a sense, I’ve gained 10 years of experience over that time.”

He will return to Eugene next year to ensure a smooth transition as that orchestra selects his successor. But he won’t have to worry about any administrative responsibilities. Instead, Lecce-Chong said, he will be able to devote himself to the artistic and administrative needs of the symphony here with the help of its new president and CEO, J. Andrew Bradford.

“The energy and understanding he brings to our industry is more important than ever right now,” Lecce-Chong said of Bradford. “Certainly the industry has changed a lot since COVID, and Andrew brings fresh ideas and momentum.”

It’s no secret that arts organizations across the country are still struggling to regain the audience numbers they had before the pandemic. But Lecce-Chong believes it’s a mistake for the industry to want to return to those days, when everyone was barely treading water.

“I think it should be an opportunity for us to try new things,” he said. “I’m really thrilled to see how we grow over the coming years.”

New season highlights

Here is a summary of the other six programs of the 2023-2024 Classical Series season, plus one special concert in June 2024 that’s part of the orchestra’s launch of its “Road to 100” centennial celebration.