Filming will begin this month at a couple of west Sonoma County locations for a new independent horror movie titled, “Blood Wine,” about a killer who stalks the vineyards, armed with pruning shears.

The project is the brainchild of Pete Stringfellow of Sebastopol, a longtime musician, actor and creative consultant.

“I came up with the idea, and I am going to be the producer and executive producer,” Stringfellow said. “This is my first film as a producer.”

Stringfellow appeared in a 2013 episode of the “Nashville” TV series and had a leading role in the film “My Brother’s Shoes.” He also had a cameo role as a parent in the TV series “13 Reasons Why,” which was shot partly at Analy High School in Sebastopol.

As a musician, he contributed to the soundtracks of the films “Notorious” in 2009 and “Breaking Legs” in 2017, among others

He grew up in Santa Rosa, attended Piner High School and Santa Rosa Junior College, and went on to receive his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in composition and recording arts at Chico State University.

Stringfellow also lived and worked in Santa Cruz and Nashville before returning to Sonoma County.

He has had a multi-faceted career: playing live music, creating music for film, TV and radio, and as a creative consultant working with Microsoft and other companies.

The professional cast of “Blood Wine,” all with previous screen credits, includes Amanda Detmer, Samuel Ademola, Kelsey Fordham, Nicole Starett, Ryan Shoos, Sharlene Radlein, Jared N. Wright and Tim Kniffin. Stringfellow also will have a role in the film.

Wright is also doubling as writer and co-director, with Eric Ivey as producer and co-director.

Kniffin, a longtime local actor, previously appeared in another film shot in west Sonoma County, “Burn Country” from 2016, starring James Franco.

