Sonoma County Screenings: New movies and special events, June 17-23, 2022

Find this week’s cinematic releases and community events happening at Sonoma County theaters, including a classic Indiana Jones adventure and a new George Michael documentary.

New Releases

“Lightyear“: Disney turns the ”Toy Story“ Buzz Lightyear action figure into a sci-fi action hero in an animated adventure. Chris Evans (”Captain America: The First Avenger“) replaces Tim Allen as the voice of the beloved space ranger. ”Lightyear“ plays everywhere. Rated PG. 1 hour, 45 minutes.

“Brian and Charles”: A lonely inventor builds a robot with artificial intelligence out of random parts, and the two embark on a quirky, comedic journey of self-discovery. “Brian and Charles” plays at Summerfield Cinemas, 551 Summerfield Road, Santa Rosa. Masks strongly recommended; and at Rialto Cinemas, 6868 McKinley St., Sebastopol. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination and masks required. Rated PG. 1 hour, 30 minutes.

“Cha Cha Real Smooth”: Writer-director Cooper Raiff also stars as a man working as a DJ for local bar and bat mitzvahs who befriends a young mom, played by Dakota Johnson in this coming-of-age drama. “Cha Cha Real Smooth plays at Summerfield Cinemas, 551 Summerfield Road, Santa Rosa. Masks strongly recommended; and at Rialto Cinemas, 6868 McKinley St., Sebastopol. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination and masks required. Rated R. 1 hour, 47 minutes.

“The Phantom of the Open”: Mark Rylance (“Bridge of Spies”) stars as Maurice Flitcroft, who infamously shot the worst round in the history of the British Open Golf Championship in 1976. The film plays at Summerfield Cinemas, 551 Summerfield Rd., Santa Rosa. Masks strongly recommended. Rated PG-13. 2 hours, 12 minutes.

Special Events

“Summer of Soul”: Juneteenth celebration showcases the Academy Award-winning 2021 documentary about the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival 2 p.m. on Saturday at Sebastiani Theatre, 476 First St. E., Sonoma. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required. Free admission. Rated PG-13. 1 hour, 58 minutes. For more information, visit sebastianitheatre.com.

“Jurassic World Dominion”: Nonprofit groups Corázon Healdsburg and AVFilm present a Spanish-language (no English subtitles) screening of the new rampaging dinosaur blockbuster at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, at the Clover Theater, 121 E 1st St., Cloverdale as part of their family-friendly “¡Vamos Juntos al Cine! Let's Go to the Movies!” series. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination and masks required. $7. Rated PG-13. 2 hours, 27 minutes. For more information, visit avfilmpresents.org.

“Raiders of the Lost Ark”: The original Indiana Jones adventure returns to the big screen for 2 days, Sunday and Wednesday, with screenings at 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. each day at Boulevard 14 Cinema, 200 C St., Petaluma. Rated PG. 1 hour, 55 minutes. For more information, visit cinemawest.com.

“Abominable”: The 2019 animated kids movie about a group of friends reuniting a young Yeti with his family screens at 10 a.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday at Reading Cinemas, 555 Rohnert Park Expy West, Rohnert Park. Rated PG. 1 hour, 37 minutes. For more information, visit readingcinemasus.com/rohnertpark.

“Paw Patrol: The Movie”: Based on the TV series, this 2021 kids movie screens at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday at Prime Cinemas Sonoma, 200 Siesta Way, Sonoma. Rated G. 1 hour, 26 minutes. For more information, visit prime-cinemas.com.

“George Michael Freedom Uncut”: Music documentary uses archival footage to show the formative period in the late Grammy Award winner's life and career, leading up to and following the making of his acclaimed, best-selling album "Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1." The film screens at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Reading Cinemas, 555 Rohnert Park Expy West, Rohnert Park and Rialto Cinemas, 6868 McKinley St., Sebastopol. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination and masks required. Not rated. 2 hours.

Don’t Miss

“Take Me to the River: New Orleans”: The second in the documentary franchise about American music by director Martin Shore, "Take Me to the River: New Orleans" celebrates the music history, legacy, and influence of New Orleans and Louisiana. The film features The Neville Brothers, Dr. John, Snoop Dogg and many others. “take Me to the River: New Orleans” plays at Rialto Cinemas, 6868 McKinley St., Sebastopol. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination and masks required. Not Rated. 1 hour, 50 minutes.

“Everything Everywhere All at Once“: Directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, collectively known as Daniels (“Swiss Army Man”), the sci-fi action comedy stars Michelle Yeoh (“Crouching tiger, Hidden Dragon”) as a woman in a midlife crisis who explores parallel realities. Rated R. 2 hours, 19 minutes.

"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness": Marvel Studios got acclaimed director Sam Raimi (“The Evil Dead,” “Spider-Man”) to return to the director’s chair for a big screen spectacle for the first time since 2014’s “Oz the Great and Powerful” to helm the comic book movie, and Raimi packs horror and fantasy elements into the master of the mystic arts’ universe-hopping adventure. Rated PG-13. 2 hours, 6 minutes.