Find this week’s movie releases and community events happening at Sonoma County theaters, including a Q&A with “Cat Daddies” stars in Sebastopol and a showcase of locally-made environmental short films in Healdsburg and Petaluma.

New releases

“Call Jane”: Elizabeth Banks (“The Hunger Games”) stars as a suburban housewife in the 1960s who deals with a life-threatening pregnancy with the help of an underground group of women, including Sigourney Weaver. The movie plays in wide release. Rated R. 2 hours, 1 minute.

“Prey for the Devil”: New religious-horror movie follows a nun who attempts to exorcise a demon from a young girl, only to discover the offending spirit is the same that possessed the nun’s mother years ago. The movie plays in wide release. Rated PG-13. 1 hour, 33 minutes.

“Till”: Acclaimed drama tells the true story of Mamie Till Mobley's pursuit of justice for her 14-year old-son, Emmett Till, who, in 1955, was lynched in Mississippi. The movie plays in wide release. Rated PG-13. 2 hours, 10 minutes.

“Decision to Leave”: Winner of Cannes Best Director in 2022, Park Chan-wook ("Oldboy“) returns with a romantic thriller about a detective on a murder case who suspects the victim’s wife and become embroiled in a web of mystery. In Korean with English subtitles. The movie plays at Rialto Cinemas, 6868 McKinley St., Sebastopol. Not Rated. 2 hours, 28 minutes. More information at rialtocinemas.com.

Special events

“Cat Daddies”: Documentary chronicles the lives of nine men who live with and love cats. The movie, called a “refreshing and timely exploration of modern masculinity,” plays at Rialto Cinemas, 6868 McKinley St., Sebastopol. Q&A with two of the film’s subjects, David Durst and his cat Tora, follows the 1 p.m. screening Sunday. Not rated. 1 hour 39 minutes. More information at rialtocinemas.com.

“Beetlejuice”: Tim Burton’s spooky comedy starring Michael Keaton as the ghost with the most plays at two different venues. First, the movie plays a Drive-In event hosted by AVFilm, 6:30 p.m. Friday at Citrus Fairgrounds, 1 Citrus Fair Dr., Cloverdale. Free. Next, the movie plays at 12:30 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday and Wednesday at Boulevard 14 Cinemas, 200 C St., Petaluma. Rated. PG. 1 hour, 32 minutes. More information at avfilmpresents.org and cinemawest.com.

“The Rocky Horror Picture Show”: The ultimate cult classic sci-fi comedy musical plays with a costume contest Saturday at Monte Rio Theater & Extravaganza, 20396 Bohemian Highway, Monte Rio. Prizes for the best costumes. Doors open at 8 p.m., movie starts at 9 p.m. Tickets are $20. More information at monteriotheater.com.

“Spirited Away”: Award-winning Japanese animated film by director Hayao Miyazaki follows a young girl on a magical journey in an enchanted bath house to save her parents. The movie plays Sunday through Wednesday at Boulevard 14 Cinemas, 200 C St., Petaluma. Times vary. Rated PG. 2 hours, 5 minutes. More information at cinemawest.com.

“Bay Area Environmental Shorts Showcase”: Several filmmakers will appear to introduce and talk about locally-made short films about fishermen in Bodega Bay, elk in Point Reyes, urban coyotes in San Francisco and more. The showcase first plays at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Barndiva, 231 center St., Healdsburg. Hosted by AVFilm and Healdsburg Climate Action. Tickets are $30; $5 for students. The showcase next plays at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Carole L. Ellis Auditorium, 680 Sonoma Mountain Parkway, Petaluma. Hosted by Petaluma Film Alliance. Tickets are $6; $5 for students. More information at afilmpresents.org and petalumafilmalliance.org.

“The Seagull”: Anton Chekov’s story, about an isolated group of people with dashed aspirations who turn on each other, gets a 21st century update in this National Theatre Live broadcast starring Emilia Clarke (“Game of Thrones“). The production plays 1 and 7 p.m. Thursday at Rialto Cinemas, 6868 McKinley St., Sebastopol. Not rated. 3 hours. More information at rialtocinemas.com.

Don’t miss

“TÁR”: Filmmaker Todd Field (“Little Children”) writes and directs the story of a fictional conductor-composer, Lydia Tár (Cate Blanchett), who struggles to exert power over the Berlin Philharmonic. The movie plays in wide release after opening locally last week at Summerfield Cinema, 551 Summerfield Road, Santa Rosa. Rated R. 2 hours, 37 minutes.

“Triangle of Sadness”: Satirical drama follows a celebrity couple trapped on an island after the superyacht they were cruising on sinks. The movie plays in wide release, including screenings at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 5:30 p.m. Sunday at Sebastiani Theatre, 476 First St. E., Sonoma. Rated R. 2 hours, 20 minutes. More information at sebastianitheatre.com.

“Moonage Daydream”: Filmmaker Brett Morgen (“The Kid Stays in the Picture,” “Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck“) presents a documentary on David Bowie’s art and music. The movie plays in a limited run at Prime Cinemas Sonoma, 200 Siesta Way, Sonoma. Rated PG-13. 2 hours, 20 minutes. More information at prime-cinemas.com.