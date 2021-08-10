Stevie Nicks cancels tour, including BottleRock Napa Valley show

Singer Stevie Nicks, long scheduled to headline the BottleRock music festival in Napa early next month, has canceled all five concerts she had planned this year, including BottleRock.

Nicks cited rising COVID-19 cases as her reason for the cancellations.

“While I’m vaccinated, at my age, I am still being extremely cautious and for that reason have decided to skip the five performances I had planned for 2021,” Nicks, 73, told the entertainment industry newspaper Variety.

Scheduled for Sept. 3-5 at the Napa Valley Expo fairgrounds in downtown Napa, the long sold-out BottleRock festival still will feature headliners Guns N' Roses, Foo Fighters, Miley Cyrus and Megan Thee Stallion, among nearly 80 other bands.

“While we are disappointed that Stevie will not be joining us this year, we are very excited to announce that Chris Stapleton will now be headlining BottleRock on Friday, Sept. 3,” the festival organizers said in a statement released Tuesday.

The festival previously announced all those who attend the festival will be required to prove they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or have received a recent negative coronavirus test.

For more information, visit bottlerocknapavalley.com.

