LOS ANGELES — Are you ready for some movies this summer? There's action-adventure, romance, horror, franchises and anniversary re-releases of some of your favorites populating theaters and streaming services from May through Labor Day. You just have to know where to look.

Things kick off in theaters in May with Universal's Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt action romantic comedy “The Fall Guy” (May 3), a new installment in the Apes series, “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” (May 10), followed by Jane Shoenbrun's buzzy thriller “I Saw the TV Glow” (May 17) and closing out with the Mad Max prequel “Furiosa.” June brings “Hit Man” to Netflix and “Bad Boys 4” to theaters, as well as “Inside Out 2," “The Bikeriders” and the first part of Kevin Costner's Civil War-era Western epic “Horizon: An American Saga.”

And while July might not have another “ Barbenheimer” showdown, but there's plenty to be excited for including the space race rom-com “Fly Me To the Moon,” “Twisters” and, of course, “Deadpool & Wolverine.” August has some gems too, including chapter two of “Horizon,” a n ew Alien movie ("Alien: Romulus") and some thrillers like “Cuckoo” and “Trap.”

Here's your guide to what's coming to theaters and streaming services this summer.

May 2

“Turtles All the Way Down” (MAX, streaming): Based on John Green’s popular novel, Isabela Merced plays 17-year-old Aza in this coming-of-age story.

May 3

“The Fall Guy” (Universal, theaters): A love letter to stunt performers (and a funny, slick send-up of the movie industry), Ryan Gosling plays a veteran stunt guy who’s enlisted to find a missing movie star (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) so that his crush (Emily Blunt) can finish her directorial debut. (Read AP's review here.)

“The Idea of You” (Amazon, streaming): Anne Hathaway plays a single mother in Los Angeles who begins a relationship with a younger pop star, played by Nicholas Galitzine, in this smart and charming romantic comedy. ( Read AP’s review here.)

“Unfrosted” (Netflix, streaming): Jerry Seinfeld makes his directorial debut with this film about the race between cereal rivals Kellogg’s and Post to create a new pastry. Seinfeld stars alongside Melissa McCarthy, Jim Gaffigan, Amy Schumer, Hugh Grant, Max Greenfield and many more.

“I Saw the TV Glow,” (A24, theaters, wide on May 17): In Jane Schoenbrun’s second feature, a Sundance breakout, realities blur for two teenagers (Justice Smith and Brigette Lundy-Paine) watching a mysterious late-night television show. ( Read AP’s review here.)

“Wildcat” (Oscilloscope, theaters): Ethan Hawke directs his daughter Maya Hawke in this unconventional, artful portrait of American author Flannery O’Connor.

“Evil Does Not Exist” (Sideshow and Janus Films, theaters): Ryûsuke Hamaguchi’s follow-up to “Drive My Car” is an unnerving slow burn about a father and daughter and their quiet town in the woods outside of Tokyo, whose tranquil way of life threatened when a company decides to build a glamping retreat nearby. ( Read AP’s review here.)

“Jeanne du Barry” (Vertical, theaters on May 2): Maïwenn co-wrote, directs and stars in this period drama about a working class woman who wins over King Louis XV (Johnny Depp).

“Tarot” (Sony, theaters): A horror about what happens when a group of friends use someone else’s deck (apparently a sacred rule of Tarot).

“Mars Express” (GKIDS, theaters): A future-set animated noir about a private detective and her android partner on the hunt for a hacker, from filmmaker Jérémie Perin. It will be presented in both its original French and an English dub.

“Catching Fire: The Story of Anita Pallenberg” (Magnolia, theaters and video on demand (VOD)): A documentary that goes beyond the headlines about the actress and muse forever associated with the Rolling Stones.

“Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace” re-release (Disney, theaters).

May 5

“Steel Magnolias” 35th Anniversary re-release (Fathom Events, theaters).