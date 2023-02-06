The 2023 Grammy Awards winners list

Here is the list of winners for the 65th Grammy Awards. The main ceremony was hosted by Trevor Noah in Los Angeles from Crypto.com Arena and broadcast on CBS while streaming on Paramount+ and Grammys.com.

Beyoncé is now the most-awarded artist in Grammys history, taking home multiple honors in the dance/electronic and r&b sections. Harry Styles took home album of the year, an honor out own music critic thought Beyoncé should win, while Lizzo won record of the year, Bonnie Raitt won song of the year and Samara Joy was named best new artist.

The bulk of the awards were handed out during the Premiere Ceremony (hosted by comedian Randy Rainbow) and included multiple wins by Kendrick Lamar, Brandi Carlile, "Encanto" and one for the newest member of the EGOT family, Viola Davis. Performers for the main ceremony included Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Kim Petras and Sam Smith.

The winners are as follows.

Album of the year

"Harry's House" — Harry Styles | WINNER

"Voyage" — ABBA

"30" — Adele

"Un Verano Sin Ti" — Bad Bunny

"RENAISSANCE" — Beyoncé

"Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)" — Mary J. Blige

"In These Silent Days" — Brandi Carlile

"Music Of The Spheres" — Coldplay

"Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers" — Kendrick Lamar

"Special" — Lizzo

New artist

Samara Joy | WINNER

Anitta

Omar Apollo

DOMi & JD Beck

Muni Long

Latto

Måneskin

Tobe Nwigwe

Molly Tuttle

Wet Leg

Record of the year

"About Damn Time" — Lizzo | WINNER

"Don't Shut Me Down" — ABBA

"Easy On Me" — Adele

"BREAK MY SOUL" — Beyoncé

"Good Morning Gorgeous" — Mary J. Blige

"You And Me On The Rock" — Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius

"Woman" — Doja Cat

"Bad Habit" — Steve Lacy

"The Heart Part 5" — Kendrick Lamar

"As It Was" — Harry Styles

Song of the Year

"Just Like That" — Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt) | WINNER

"abcdefu" — Sara Davis, GAYLE & Dave Pittenger, songwriters (GAYLE)

"About Damn Time" — Melissa "Lizzo" Jefferson, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin & Theron Makiel Thomas, songwriters (Lizzo)

"All Too Well" (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film) — Liz Rose & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

"As It Was" — Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon & Harry Styles, songwriters (Harry Styles)

" Bad Habit" — Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Fousheé, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby & Steve Lacy, songwriters (Steve Lacy)

"BREAK MY SOUL" — Beyoncé, S. Carter, Terius "The-Dream" Gesteelde-Diamant & Christopher A. Stewart, songwriters (Beyoncé)

"Easy On Me" — Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)

"GOD DID" — Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts & Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend &Fridayy)

"The Heart Part 5" — Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar & Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)

Pop solo performance

"Easy On Me" — Adele | WINNER

"Moscow Mule" — Bad Bunny

"Woman" — Doja Cat

"Bad Habit" — Steve Lacy

"About Damn Time" — Lizzo

"As It Was" — Harry Styles

Dance/electronic music album

"Renaissance" — Beyoncé | WINNER

"Fragments" — Bonobo

"Diplo" — Diplo

"The Last Goodbye" — ODESZA

"Surrender" — RÜFÜS DU SOL

Rap album

"Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers" — Kendrick Lamar | WINNER

"GOD DID" — DJ Khaled

"I Never Liked You" — Future

"Come Home The Kids Miss You" — Jack Harlow

"It's Almost Dry" — Pusha T

Música urbana album

"Un Verano Sin Ti" — Bad Bunny | WINNER

"TRAP CAKE, VOL. 2" — Rauw Alejandro

"LEGENDADDY" — Daddy Yankee

"La 167" — Farruko

"The Love & Sex Tape" — Maluma

Pop duo/group performance

"Unholy" — Sam Smith & Kim Petras | WINNER

"Don't Shut Me Down" — ABBA

"Bam Bam" — Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran

"My Universe" — Coldplay & BTS

"I Like You (A Happier Song)" — Post Malone & Doja Cat

Country album

"A Beautiful Time" — Willie Nelson | WINNER

"Growin' Up" — Luke Combs

"Palomino" — Miranda Lambert

"Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville" — Ashley McBryde

"Humble Quest" — Maren Morris

R&B song

"CUFF IT" — Denisia "Blu June" Andrews, Beyoncé, Mary Christine Brockert, Brittany "Chi" Coney, Terius "The-Dream" Gesteelde-Diamant, Morten Ristorp, Nile Rodgers & Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Beyoncé) | WINNER

"Good Morning Gorgeous" — Mary J. Blige, David Brown, Dernst Emile II, Gabriella Wilson & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (Mary J. Blige)

"Hrs & Hrs" — Hamadi Aaabi, Dylan Graham, Priscilla Renea, Thaddis "Kuk" Harrell, Brandon John-Baptiste, Isaac Wriston & Justin Nathaniel Zim, songwriters (Muni Long)