‘The Goldbergs’ pay tribute to actor, Sonoma County resident George Segal

Actor George Segal was honored Wednesday in the final episode of the ABC sitcom “The Goldbergs,” where he starred as the Goldberg household’s much-loved grandfather until his death March 23 in Santa Rosa.

The end of Wednesday’s episode featured a montage of Segal’s character, Pops, Entertainment Tonight reported. The montage, which featured footage from the show’s eight seasons, ended with: “We will miss you, George.”

At 87, Segal died from complications from bypass surgery, his wife and high school sweetheart, Sonia, said in a statement to AP. The couple were in their early 60s when they reconnected and married.

About 10 years ago, the couple purchased a second home in Graton. Segal spent his time there when he wasn’t shooting “The Goldbergs.”

The actor, who starred in several sitcoms, received an Oscar nomination for his role in “1966's “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?”