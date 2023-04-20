Things to do in Sonoma County, April 21-30, 2023

Attend local festivals, celebrate Earth Day and more at these Sonoma County events.

Friday, April 21

Healdsburg Jazz Gala: “Swing!” benefit celebrates 25 years of Healdsburg Jazz from 4:30 to 9 p.m. at Montage Healdsburg, 110 Montage Way. Event includes a VIP reception, dinner, wine and entertainment by Lavay Smith and Her Red Hot Skillet Lickers. Tickets are $300 and VIP $400. More information at 707-433-4633, healdsburgjazz.org.

New Copasetics: Rock, pop, Americana and soul duets at 8 p.m. at Sonoma Speakeasy, 452 First St. E., Sonoma. Admission is $5. More information at newcopasetics.com.

Mi Banda El Mexicano: Sinaloan band headlines a concert at 8 p.m. at Graton Resort & Casino, 288 Golf Course Drive W., Rohnert Park. Los Humildes Hermanos Ayala and Grupo Tentacion also perform. Tickets are $70. More information at 707-588-7100, gratonresortcasino.com.

Queen and Kings Drag Night: Drag show, DJ and dancing, “queeraoke” and more from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Victory House at Epicenter, 3215 Coffey Lane, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $15. More information at visitepicenter.com/upcoming-events.

Saturday, April 22

Butter & Egg Days: The 40th annual celebration runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in downtown Petaluma, with the Clover Kids Parade at 11:30 a.m. and the main parade at noon, both starting from Walnut Park. Event Includes crafts, contests, art, food, a beverage garden, kids’ activities, live music and more. Free. More information at 707-762-9348, petalumadowntown.com.

Bodega Bay Fisherman’s Festival: The 50th annual celebration features an art show, craft vendors, kids’ activities, live music including Tainted Love, seafood and food trucks and more from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Westside Regional Park, 2400 Westshore Road, Bodega Bay. Through April 23. Tickets are $18 to $30. More information at bbfishfest.org.

Earth Day Festival: Art, food, exhibits, entertainment, kids’ activities, workshops and environmental awareness from noon to 4 p.m. at Old Courthouse Square in downtown Santa Rosa. Free. More information at pdne.ws/40lesF5.

Postcards from Europe: Santa Rosa Symphony Debut & Aspirante Youth Orchestras perform at 3 p.m. at Jackson Theater, Sonoma Country Day School, 4400 Day School Place, Santa Rosa. Luis Zuniga, conductor. Tickets are $5 to $20. More information at 707-546-8742, srsymphony.org.

Sonoma Hometown Band: Community band presents a spring concert at 4 p.m. at Sebastiani Theatre, 476 First St. E., Sonoma. Free. More information at 707-996-9756, sebastianitheatre.com.

Sol Horizon and Marshall House Project: Bob Marley tribute band and soul-funk band perform at Rio Nido Roadhouse, 14540 Canyon 2 Road. Showtime is 4 to 8 p.m. Admission is $20. More information at 707-869-0821, rionidoroadhouse.com.

Chris Amberger Trio: Jazz standards and originals from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Hotel Healdsburg Spirit Bar, 25 Matheson St., Healdsburg. Free. More information at 707-431-2800, hotelhealdsburg.com.

Sunday, April 23

Chuck Sher Trio: Live swinging jazz from 1 to 3:30 p.m. in Putnam Plaza outside the Speakeasy, 139-B Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Free. More information at musicinplace.org.

Symphony Pops: Michael Berkowitz conducts “My Kind of Broadway” at 3 p.m. in his final concert at Luther Burbank Center, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Vocalists David Burnham and Laura Dickinson also perform. Tickets are $37 to $90. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Slaid Cleaves: Americana artist performs his “Together Through the Dark” album release show at 8 p.m. at HopMonk Tavern, 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol. Tickets are $34 to $45. More information at 707-829-7300, hopmonk.com/sebastopol.

Monday, April 24

Marina Crouse: Bay Area vocalist performs for the Blues Defenders’ Pro Jam at 6 p.m. at The California, 528 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. Blues, soul, funk and more, plus swing dancing. Tickets are $10. More information at 707-664-7529, caltheatre.com.

Tuesday, April 25

Clover Sonoma Family Fun Series: The Kennedy Center Theater for Young Audiences On Tour presents “Acoustic Rooster’s Barnyard Boogie Starring Indigo Blume.” Showtime is 6:30 p.m. at Luther Burbank Center, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $16 and $21, lap passes are $5. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Wednesday, April 26

Quilt exhibit: Friends of the Cloverdale Library presents “Every Quilt Tells a Story,” a celebration of new and older quilts. The show runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Cloverdale Regional Library, Cloverdale History Center, Cloverdale Performing Arts Center, Cloverdale Arts Alliance Gallery and Bolt Fabric and Home, 219 N. Cloverdale Blvd. Free. Through May 26. More information at boltcloverdale.com.