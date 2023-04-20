Things to do in Sonoma County, April 21-30, 2023

Attend local festivals, celebrate Earth Day and more at these Sonoma County events.|
April 19, 2023, 5:44PM
Attend local festivals, celebrate Earth Day and more at these Sonoma County events.

Friday, April 21

Healdsburg Jazz Gala: “Swing!” benefit celebrates 25 years of Healdsburg Jazz from 4:30 to 9 p.m. at Montage Healdsburg, 110 Montage Way. Event includes a VIP reception, dinner, wine and entertainment by Lavay Smith and Her Red Hot Skillet Lickers. Tickets are $300 and VIP $400. More information at 707-433-4633, healdsburgjazz.org.

New Copasetics: Rock, pop, Americana and soul duets at 8 p.m. at Sonoma Speakeasy, 452 First St. E., Sonoma. Admission is $5. More information at newcopasetics.com.

Mi Banda El Mexicano: Sinaloan band headlines a concert at 8 p.m. at Graton Resort & Casino, 288 Golf Course Drive W., Rohnert Park. Los Humildes Hermanos Ayala and Grupo Tentacion also perform. Tickets are $70. More information at 707-588-7100, gratonresortcasino.com.

Queen and Kings Drag Night: Drag show, DJ and dancing, “queeraoke” and more from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Victory House at Epicenter, 3215 Coffey Lane, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $15. More information at visitepicenter.com/upcoming-events.

Saturday, April 22

Butter & Egg Days: The 40th annual celebration runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in downtown Petaluma, with the Clover Kids Parade at 11:30 a.m. and the main parade at noon, both starting from Walnut Park. Event Includes crafts, contests, art, food, a beverage garden, kids’ activities, live music and more. Free. More information at 707-762-9348, petalumadowntown.com.

Bodega Bay Fisherman’s Festival: The 50th annual celebration features an art show, craft vendors, kids’ activities, live music including Tainted Love, seafood and food trucks and more from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Westside Regional Park, 2400 Westshore Road, Bodega Bay. Through April 23. Tickets are $18 to $30. More information at bbfishfest.org.

Earth Day Festival: Art, food, exhibits, entertainment, kids’ activities, workshops and environmental awareness from noon to 4 p.m. at Old Courthouse Square in downtown Santa Rosa. Free. More information at pdne.ws/40lesF5.

Postcards from Europe: Santa Rosa Symphony Debut & Aspirante Youth Orchestras perform at 3 p.m. at Jackson Theater, Sonoma Country Day School, 4400 Day School Place, Santa Rosa. Luis Zuniga, conductor. Tickets are $5 to $20. More information at 707-546-8742, srsymphony.org.

Sonoma Hometown Band: Community band presents a spring concert at 4 p.m. at Sebastiani Theatre, 476 First St. E., Sonoma. Free. More information at 707-996-9756, sebastianitheatre.com.

Sol Horizon and Marshall House Project: Bob Marley tribute band and soul-funk band perform at Rio Nido Roadhouse, 14540 Canyon 2 Road. Showtime is 4 to 8 p.m. Admission is $20. More information at 707-869-0821, rionidoroadhouse.com.

Chris Amberger Trio: Jazz standards and originals from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Hotel Healdsburg Spirit Bar, 25 Matheson St., Healdsburg. Free. More information at 707-431-2800, hotelhealdsburg.com.

Sunday, April 23

Chuck Sher Trio: Live swinging jazz from 1 to 3:30 p.m. in Putnam Plaza outside the Speakeasy, 139-B Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Free. More information at musicinplace.org.

Symphony Pops: Michael Berkowitz conducts “My Kind of Broadway” at 3 p.m. in his final concert at Luther Burbank Center, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Vocalists David Burnham and Laura Dickinson also perform. Tickets are $37 to $90. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Slaid Cleaves: Americana artist performs his “Together Through the Dark” album release show at 8 p.m. at HopMonk Tavern, 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol. Tickets are $34 to $45. More information at 707-829-7300, hopmonk.com/sebastopol.

Monday, April 24

Marina Crouse: Bay Area vocalist performs for the Blues Defenders’ Pro Jam at 6 p.m. at The California, 528 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. Blues, soul, funk and more, plus swing dancing. Tickets are $10. More information at 707-664-7529, caltheatre.com.

Tuesday, April 25

Clover Sonoma Family Fun Series: The Kennedy Center Theater for Young Audiences On Tour presents “Acoustic Rooster’s Barnyard Boogie Starring Indigo Blume.” Showtime is 6:30 p.m. at Luther Burbank Center, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $16 and $21, lap passes are $5. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Wednesday, April 26

Quilt exhibit: Friends of the Cloverdale Library presents “Every Quilt Tells a Story,” a celebration of new and older quilts. The show runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Cloverdale Regional Library, Cloverdale History Center, Cloverdale Performing Arts Center, Cloverdale Arts Alliance Gallery and Bolt Fabric and Home, 219 N. Cloverdale Blvd. Free. Through May 26. More information at boltcloverdale.com.

Thursday, April 27

Hops for Homes: Dinner, drinks, live music, an auction and more benefit COTS, the Committee on the Shelterless. The 35th anniversary celebration is from 6 to 10 p.m. at Brewsters Beer Garden, 229 Water St., Petaluma. Tickets are $75. More information at 707-765-6530, cots.org.

Live at the Rio: Tribal Hippie Underground Zone (The THUGZ), plus a multimedia light show and dancing from 7 to 10 p.m. at Rio Theater, 20369 Bohemian Highway, Monte Rio. Tickets are $10 and $15. More information at 707-865-0913, facebook.com/monteriotheatre.

“Paradise”: Mendocino Theatre Company presents the science of love and a young student’s love of science. Play previews at 7:30 p.m. at Helen Schoeni Theatre, 45200 Little Lake St., Mendocino. Tickets are $10 to $18. Through May 28. More information at 707-937-4477, mendocinotheatre.org.

Keb’ Mo’: Grammy-winning blues musician performs at 8 p.m. at Uptown Theatre, 1350 Third St., Napa. Abby Owens opens the show. Tickets are $50 to $80. More information at 707-259-0123, uptowntheatrenapa.com.

Friday, April 28

AVFest: AVFilm opens its film festival at 5 p.m. with a screening of “Blackberry,” billed as a nerd comedy, at The Clover Theater, 121 E. First St., Cloverdale. Tickets, including food and champagne, are $100. A free block party begins at 6 p.m. on First Street in Cloverdale, with Cuban band Sabor de mi Cuba. Festival runs through May 7. More information at avfilmpresents.org/film-festival.

Abraham Ross: Program highlights works of Max Reger and other organ masters at 6 p.m. at St. Paul’s Church, 209 Matheson St., Healdsburg. Free, donations accepted. More information at stpauls-healdsburg.org.

The Arod Quartet: Redwood Arts presents the award-winning Paris-based quartet at 7 p.m. at Community Church of Sebastopol, 1000 Gravenstein Highway N. The program features works by Haydn, Mendelssohn and Schubert. Tickets are $10 and $35. More information at redwoodarts.org.

“Pass Over”: Left Edge Theatre stages the emotional story of two young Black men passing time on a street corner discussing life and their dreams when everything is thrown into question by the arrival of two strangers. Show opens at 7:30 p.m. at The California, 528 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $22 to $36. Through May 13. More information at leftedgetheatre.com/pass-over.

Saturday, April 29

Apple Blossom Parade & Festival: Parade along Sebastopol’s Main Street begins at 10 a.m. from Analy High School. Festivities continue with art, crafts, live music on two stages, food and more at Ives Park, 7400 Willow St. Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 30. Festival tickets are $10 and $12. More information at appleblossomfest.com.

Authors on the Plaza: Sonoma Valley Authors Festival hosts a family-friendly event with Stanford professor and award-winning author Abraham Verghese, U.S. Poet Laureate Ada Limón and humorist Dave Barry. The free event is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sonoma Plaza. Registration requested. More information at svauthorsfest.org.

David Luning & Ben Dubin and T Sisters: Double bill concert at 3 p.m. in the amphitheater at Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. Tickets are $44. More information at 707-874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Poetry for Everyone: Open poetry readings hosted by poet and writer Susan Wolbarst at 4 p.m. at the Gualala Arts Center courtyard, 46501 Old State Highway. Free. More information at 707-884-1138, gualalaarts.org.

The Fula Brothers: West African fusion band performs for the Water is Her Right! fundraiser for The Sonder Project to help women in rural Africa access clean water. Event begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Polly Klaas Theater, 417 Western Ave., Petaluma. Tickets are $30 and $50. More information at pdne.ws/3A62DrE.

Sunday, April 30

Family Arts Day: Art-making stations, student artwork display, refreshments and more from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Sonoma Valley Museum of Art, 551 Broadway, Sonoma. Free. More information at 707-939-7862, svma.org.

An Afternoon in Vienna: Music, waltzing and culture of 19th century Vienna with violinist Kyle Craft, pianist Chris Alexander and soprano Sophia Grace Ferar at 2 p.m. at Hermann Sons Hall, 860 Western Ave., Petaluma. Admission is $10. More information at 707-794-7313.

Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center: Renowned chamber musicians perform “The Brahms Effect” at 3 p.m. at Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $33 to $95. More information at 707-664-4246, gmc.sonoma.edu.

Jukebox Allstars: 6th Street Playhouse benefit concert features greatest hits, champagne, hors d’oeuvres, cheesecake and drinks. Event begins at 6:30 p.m. at Hardt Theater, 52 W. Sixth St., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $125, VIP $250. More information at 707-523-4185, 6thstreetplayhouse.com.

